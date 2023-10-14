Connect with us

The Power of the Ballot
Support Swells for Black North Carolina Justice Amidst Partisan Investigation

Published

5 hours ago

on

BlackPressUSA TVSat, October 14, 2023 1:54pm

At The New Republic’s “Stop Trump Summit” on Wednesday, Robert De Niro attacked Donald Trump like a bull. Darryl George, an 18-year-old junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvie, Texas, was transferred to a disciplinary alternative education program for not cutting his locs. Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis slammed House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for suggesting her investigation into former President Donald Trump is politically motivated. She accused Jordan of abusing his authority to improperly interfere in the criminal case. A Lincoln County, Oklahoma, district judge was accused of sending over 500 inappropriate text messages during her first murder trial. The Social Security Administration announced a 3.2% benefit increase for 2024 in response to Republican efforts to reform safety net programs. Florida’s Power of the Ballot campaign begins Friday Oct 13. Westside Gazette Publisher Bobby Henry, Sr. and former Florida State Senator Tony Hill discuss.

Related Topics:
