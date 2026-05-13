By KiwiDrug

High prescription drug costs create serious financial burdens on many American families. These same families have no choice but to make extremely difficult financial choices. The most severely impacted are typically those in the lower-income bracket.

New research from the West Health-Gallup Center found that nearly a third (82 million) of Americans cut back on their daily spending to pay for healthcare. The high cost of healthcare has prevented many from achieving long-term personal and financial goals.

As prescription costs continue to rise, Americans struggle to maintain good health. Many people are turning to various ways of saving money. Some turn to low-cost prescription programs, while others opt for less expensive generic products.

What Do I Do If I Can’t Afford My Prescription?

Reducing your prescription dosage may help you with immediate cost savings. However, this can result in drug ineffectiveness.

Contact your healthcare provider if it is difficult to afford your prescription medications. They might know of some alternative treatments or ways of getting help with the costs.

What Affects the Price of Prescription Medications?

Several factors influence the price of prescription medications. Knowing these factors helps you understand why some drugs cost more than others.

Here are the main elements that contribute to the cost of prescription medication:

Development costs (costs associated with developing prescription drugs)

Manufacturing costs

Insurance plans

Pricing at pharmacies

With healthcare costs rising across America, the discussion about generic vs brand name drugs is taking center stage.

Why Increasing Prescription Drug Prices Causes Daily Challenges

High prescription prices don’t just affect healthcare budgets. They can also limit a family’s ability to buy food, pay rent/mortgage, and afford transportation. It means families cannot participate in everyday activities.

Cutting Back on Daily Essentials to Pay For Prescriptions

Many people have cut spending on groceries, utilities, and transportation to afford their prescriptions. Parents may even delay seeking medical attention for themselves so that their child gets the medication they need.

Over the long term, the sacrifices may lead to both emotional and financial hardships.

Patients with Chronic Conditions Are Under the Most Financial Stress

Chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, or heart disease are expensive to treat. In many cases, people with these types of chronic health conditions require medications over a prolonged period of time. Some end up needing these medications for life.

As the cost of prescription drugs increases, consumers struggle to pay for the medicine they have been prescribed. Consumers without adequate or any insurance coverage are hit especially hard.

Why Those in Underserved Areas Face Greater Health Risks

A growing number of individuals live in underserved regions. These people struggle to access and afford their prescription medications. Therefore, it is more difficult to maintain consistent treatments for chronic health problems.

Examples of ways in which this affects them include:

Refusing to refill prescriptions for economic reasons

Limited availability of pharmacy locations near their residences

Higher rates of undiagnosed/untreated chronic illnesses

Increased reliance upon emergency services rather than ongoing preventative care

Due to rising healthcare costs, individuals and families affected will continue to suffer. What was once a manageable condition may become much more severe over time.

Affordable Medication Options Help Reduce Prescription Drug Costs

Many individuals are looking for cost-saving ideas for prescription medication. They use medication savings tips rather than buying from traditional sources. Find more information on how to save money on your prescription medications below.

Generic Drugs and Discount Prescription Plans

Generic medications contain the same active ingredients as branded medications. However, they are significantly cheaper to buy.

Many people are considering generics, while others are comparing prices. Some are researching discount prescription savings programs. They are also doing the same with foreign (reliable) online pharmacy services.

For example, for some families, KiwiDrug and similar internet-based services are convenient. They have become one of several potential solutions. Due to concerns over online pharmacy safety, only buy from licensed and reputable pharmacies.

Community Clinics, Health Care Assistance Programs & Telemedicine Services

Several resources are available in community clinics and organizations. Many of these resources are designed to make it easier for people to get access to health care.

Some common examples of these resources include:

Healthcare services that use sliding-scale fees based on your income

Discounts or free prescription drugs

Free/low-cost telemedicine consultations

Non-profit local health assistance programs

Telemedicine is an example of how patients can interact remotely with a healthcare professional. The two interact using video conferencing. This allows them to avoid the travel costs associated with an in-office visit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Do Insurance Companies Cover Only Certain Prescription Drugs?

Insurance companies have a list of medications that they will cover. It is called an “approved drug list” or a “formulary.” This means that the cost of those prescriptions to the patient will be higher.

How Can High Prescription Drug Prices Affect Long-Term Health?

Some patients do not seek medical care until their condition has become severe. When a health issue is left untreated, it can become more complicated.

Can Prescription Costs Increase Emergency Room Visits?

You may develop extreme side effects from your untreated or undertreated condition. These complications may cause you to visit an emergency room.

Do Prescription Assistance Programs Help With Drug Costs?

General eligibility depends on an individual’s income and their current health care coverage (if applicable). Age and medical urgency also matter.

Why Does Online Pharmacy Safety Matter?

You don’t want to get scammed when buying prescription medication online. Patients and their families can ensure the authenticity of online pharmacies by checking their license, accreditations, and patient reviews. Choosing an insured pharmacy will ensure your purchase is protected in the event of loss.

Improving Access to Affordable Prescription Medications

Prescription drug costs can create a financial burden for many families. Lower-cost prescription options and potentially better access to assistance programs will help ease the pressure. Families who find cheaper alternatives are less likely to suffer from this burden.

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