Dark Dodge Hornet…mine for a week. #autonetwork #hornet #shorts
Dark Dodge Hornet…mine for a week. #autonetwork #hornet #shorts

Published

2 weeks ago

on


2023 Dodge Hornet GT. All Blacked out exterior and interior. Detailed walkaround and POV test drive coming.
2.0L Hurricane 4 Engine, 268 hp @ 295 lb-ft of torque, 9-speed automatic transmission.

The post Dark Dodge Hornet…mine for a week. #autonetwork #hornet #shorts first appeared on BlackPressUSA.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

