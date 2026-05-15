REBROADCAST! — HE SAID, HE SAID, HE SAID: Sharon ‘Magic’ Jordan-Roach — FRI. 5.15.26.7PM EST

Tune in Friday, May 1 5, 2026 @ 7pm EST/4pm PST/6pm CST for the next “He Said, He Said, He Said Live!” A Look at the World from A Seasoned Black Man’s Perspective…because one perspective isn’t enough!” for From Runway to Revelation: Sharon ‘Magic’ Jordan-Roach on Perspectives from the Secret Place, Grief, Grace, and Divine Calling.

This Friday, February 6th, He Said, He Said, He Said Live welcomes a truly iconic guest: Apostle Sharon “Magic” Jordan-Roach — a trailblazer whose extraordinary journey spans the world’s most celebrated fashion runways and a powerful spiritual calling rooted in faith, purpose, and transformation.

For over two decades, Sharon “Magic” Jordan-Roach was a force in the international fashion and modeling industry, working with legendary designers including Stephen Burrows, Patrick Kelly, Calvin Klein, Perry Ellis, Gordon Henderson, Byron Lars, Willi Smith, Thierry Mugler, and Donna Karan. A former beauty queen, she seamlessly evolved into a multifaceted leader — model, author, ordained Apostle, mentor, and mother.

For fifteen years, Magic served as Lead Coach at the prestigious Barbizon School of Modeling in New York City, shaping the next generation of talent. She is also the founder and owner of The Image Strategist, a multi-tiered consulting and educational platform guided by her powerful motto: “Your soul is the foundation. Style is the expression.”

Now, Sharon brings her voice to a deeper dimension with her debut prayer journal, Perspectives from the Secret Place — a practical and transformative prayer guide filled with quotes and scriptures designed to help readers access their core thinking, confront hidden beliefs, and ultimately change the trajectory of their lives.

In this intimate and revelatory conversation, Sharon shares how grief, grace, and divine calling reshaped her identity — and how the “secret place” became the space where purpose was reborn.

This is not just a story about fashion. It’s a story about calling, healing, and becoming.

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