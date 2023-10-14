[ENCORE] Groundbreaking Latina Playwright Karen Zacarías: The Story Behind ‘Shane’

Connect with us

NNPA NEWSWIRE — The Conversation with Al McFarlane — Join us for a captivating and enlightening episode of “The Conversation with Adam McFarlane” as we dive into the artistic journey of groundbreaking Latina playwright Karen Zacarías and her thought-provoking play, “Shane.”

Join us for a captivating and enlightening episode of “The Conversation with Adam McFarlane” as we dive into the artistic journey of groundbreaking Latina playwright Karen Zacarías and her thought-provoking play, “Shane.” Karen has been making waves in the theater world, and we are thrilled to explore the themes and inspirations behind her incredible work, currently performed at the prestigious Guthrie Theater.

Additionally, we have the privilege of welcoming Silas Huston from HB Consultancy, who will provide valuable insights on earned retention credits and what they mean for businesses.

Prepare for an engaging and enlightening conversation you won’t want to miss, as we honor and celebrate African-American communities in the Twin Cities and beyond.

We hope you will join us at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST as we continue our ongoing conversations about how we can all make a difference in our community.

The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST

#shane #gutheritheater #KarenZacarías #TCWAM #TheConversationWithAlMcFarlane #minnesota #minneapolis #stpaul #InsightNew#Minnesota #Minneapolis #StPaul #TwinCities #CommunityConnection

