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Thousands Celebrate Culture with ‘Around the World Embassy Tour’
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Thousands Celebrate Culture with ‘Around the World Embassy Tour’

THE AFRO — The 19th annual Around the World Embassy Tour in Washington, D.C. showcased diverse cultures with over 69 embassies participating and 50,000 attendees.

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Niquana Perry (left), Sophia Brown (center) and Frederick Fair, of The Nutmeg Alliance, participate in the tour festivities at the Grenadian Embassy. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)
Niquana Perry (left), Sophia Brown (center) and Frederick Fair, of The Nutmeg Alliance, participate in the tour festivities at the Grenadian Embassy. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)

By Patricia McDougall | Special to the AFRO

On May 2 the 19th annual Around the World Embassy Tour was held in Washington, D.C., with over 69 Embassies welcoming over 50,000 people. The University District of Columbia (UDC), a historically Black institution, hosted several of the embassies. 

The Embassy Tour is one of the biggest events in D.C. with music, live performance, dancers, singers, cultural food, vendors and more. People lined the streets to tour inside of the embassies. Each year, visitors come from all around the world to take part in the event.

Shown here, Belizean Ambassador Nestor Mendez (left); Dania Jolley, deputy chief of mission and cultural affairs for Events DC; Jan Du Plain, executive director of the Washington, Education and Cultural Attache Association, and Elvira Mendez (right), spouse of Ambassador Mendez. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)
Shown here, Lucia Cherinda, deputy chief of mission for the embassy of the Republic of Mozambique, at the University District of Columbia (UDC) stop of the Around the World Embassy Tour on May 2. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)
Niquana Perry (left), Sophia Brown (center) and Frederick Fair, of The Nutmeg Alliance, participate in the tour festivities at the Grenadian Embassy. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)
Jessica Poomkudy (back, left) enjoys the embassy tour stop at University District of Columbia with Christina Chance (front, left), Israa Ajroudi (back center); Lizzy Jones (front center), Orissa Symmonett (back, right) and Logan Walker Back (front, right). (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)
Robert Wasike (left) serves as minister and head of chancery for the Kenyan Embassy in Washington D.C. Shown here, Wasike, with Ummi Bashir, who serves the Republic of Kenya as principal secretary for the country’s State Department for Culture, The Arts and Heritage in the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall
Patrick Igella (left) and Jesca Magaba represent the Republic of Uganda. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)
10. Cote d’Ivoire Ambassador Ibrahima Toure speaks at the Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire in Washington D.C. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)
His Excellency Tarlie Francis Ambassador of Grenada speaks at the open house for her embassy. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)
Dr. Kedrick Scribner, of Police Protective Group, plays an Egyptian darbuka drum at the Embassy of Egypt in Washington, D.C. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)
Attendees enjoy a day of entertainment and culture at the 19th annual Around the World Embassy Tour. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)
Shown here, Demetria N. Lubinga (left), deputy chief of mission, with Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Chibamba Kanyama (center) and Angela Chikumbi Chimpinde, first secretary of tourism for the Republic of Zambia. (AFRO Photo / Patricia McDougall)

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