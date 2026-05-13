Thousands Celebrate Culture with ‘Around the World Embassy Tour’

By Patricia McDougall | Special to the AFRO

On May 2 the 19th annual Around the World Embassy Tour was held in Washington, D.C., with over 69 Embassies welcoming over 50,000 people. The University District of Columbia (UDC), a historically Black institution, hosted several of the embassies.

The Embassy Tour is one of the biggest events in D.C. with music, live performance, dancers, singers, cultural food, vendors and more. People lined the streets to tour inside of the embassies. Each year, visitors come from all around the world to take part in the event.