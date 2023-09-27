Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Education Featured Government News Oakland Post Post News Group

WCCUSD Unveils Fingerprinting Party Dates for Volunteer Badges
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Daily World Black History Community Education Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism

Students Wear Shirts Spelling N-Word While Standing Behind Mixed-Race Girl

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

OP-ED: DISRESPECT AND DECEPTION — We’re Looking at You, Tim Scott and Eric Johnson

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Family Roots for Life, Inc. Recognized Living Legend Elizabeth Francis, Second Oldest Living Person in the U.S. on National Centenarians Day

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

DePelchin Children’s Center Launches Pilot to Serve Families After CPS Investigations Close

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Beyoncé Appears at Houston Celebration for Upcoming Knowles-Rowland House for Homeless

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Community Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Theater

Cleopatra Reborn at The Deluxe Theater

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Health Law Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

Maryland’s Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Rake in Millions in First Weekend of Legal Recreational Use

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Turkey Day Classic: More Than Just a Game

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times Karen Carter Richards National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Karen Carter Richards Elected as NNPA Fund Chair after Serving 2 Successful Terms as NNPA Chair

#NNPA BlackPress

WCCUSD Unveils Fingerprinting Party Dates for Volunteer Badges

Published

4 days ago

on

By Kathy Chouteau, Richmond Standard

Are you a parent, legal guardian, or community member who wants to volunteer at a West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) school or event?

If so, first, you need to get fingerprinted and badged at one of the district’s upcoming fingerprinting “parties.”

The WCCUSD is hosting a series of six fingerprinting parties at different district schools in September, October and February. Reportedly, the process takes little time investment, the volunteer badges are free, and the visits are drop-in—meaning, no appointment is necessary.

Here’s a rundown on the WCCUSD’s fingerprinting parties, which will all be held on their respective dates from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

  • , Sept. 2, Collins Elementary, Multi-Purpose Room (MPR), 1224 Pinole Valley Rd. in Pinole;
  • , Sept. 9, Harding Elementary, cafeteria, 7230 Fairmount Ave. in El Cerrito;
  • , Sept. 16, Lupine Hills Elementary, MPR room, 1919 Lupine Rd. in Hercules;
  • , Sept. 23, Helms Middle School, MPR room, 2500 Rd. 20 in San Pablo;
  • , Oct. 7, Lovonya DeJean Middle School, MPR room, 3400 Macdonald Ave. in Richmond;
  • , Feb. 10, Harding Elementary, cafeteria, 7230 Fairmount Ave. in El Cerrito.

Note that prospective volunteers should complete the online application (at https://www.beamentor.org/linkpages/mentorasp/specialprojects/wccusd/Default.asp) BEFORE attending a WCCUSD fingerprinting party. Anyone who already has a WCCUSD volunteer badge does not need to apply for one again. Questions? Contact (510) 307-4526.

The post WCCUSD Unveils Fingerprinting Party Dates for Volunteer Badges first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 16

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com