2026 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV AWD Review — Worth $41K for Comfort, Tech, and All Terrain Style?

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The 2026 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV AWD is aimed at buyers who want a compact SUV that feels a little tougher, a little more upscale, and easier to live with every day. At $41,480, this trim has to do more than just look different. It has to give buyers enough comfort, technology, and usefulness to justify the price.

Finished in Radiant Red Tintcoat with a Maple Sugar interior, this Equinox ACTIV makes a strong first impression. The styling is clean and modern, but the ACTIV trim adds a more outdoorsy look with 17-inch dark aluminum machined-face wheels, all-terrain tires, roof rails, and front fog lamps as part of the Safety and Technology Package. It looks more adventurous than a standard Equinox without going overboard.

Inside, the cabin is where this Equinox makes its best case. Chevrolet gives it an 11.3-inch center display with Google built-in, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto. There is also an 11-inch driver information center, which helps the cabin feel more modern than many competitors in this class. Buyers who care about everyday comfort also get a lot here: heated front bucket seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-way power driver seat with 2-way lumbar adjustment.

This particular vehicle adds even more useful equipment. It includes an 8-way power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats, memory settings, and heated rear outboard seats. Those are features buyers usually expect in pricier vehicles, and they help the Equinox ACTIV feel more premium than the badge might suggest.

Consumer feedback on the updated Equinox often highlights comfortable front seats, a roomy second row, and a cabin that is easy to use. Journalists also tend to praise the interior design, good visibility, and quiet everyday ride. But what many reviews miss is how much buyers care about small ownership details like seat comfort, rear passenger comfort, easy entry and exit, and how simple the technology feels during normal daily use. That is where this Equinox appears to connect well.

The main weak point is not luxury or comfort. It is performance. The 1.5-liter turbo engine paired with an 8-speed automatic is fine for normal commuting, but buyers looking for strong acceleration may find it just adequate. That is a common theme in journalists’ reviews of the Equinox lineup. The ACTIV trim adds style and confidence, not speed.

Safety is another strong area. Standard equipment includes Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, and Reverse Automatic Braking. This one also adds HD Surround Vision, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, and a Rear Camera Mirror.

The 2026 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV AWD is best for buyers who want comfort, useful tech, and a more rugged look in a compact SUV that feels easy to live with every day.

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