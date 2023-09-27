Atlanta Hawks Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule: Opening Night, MLK Day Game, HBCU Night And More

The Atlanta Hawks today announced their highly-anticipated promotional schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season, promising fans an unforgettable lineup of events and experiences at the award-winning State Farm Arena. Packed with thrilling giveaways, engaging theme nights and special ticket offers, this season promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. The calendar includes multiple home games, each dedicated to honoring and celebrating the rich diversity of Hawks fans.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome our fans back to State Farm Arena for what promises to be an unforgettable season fused with unique theme nights,” said Vice President of Marketing at the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Narcis Alikhani. “Our 2023-24 promotional schedule is designed to enhance the gameday experience and show our appreciation for the incredible support we receive from our diverse and vibrant fans.”

To tip off the season, ‘Opening Night Presented by State Farm®’ is set for Friday, Oct. 27, as the Hawks face off against New York. All fans in attendance will receive a free Hawks t-shirt courtesy of State Farm.

In November, the Hawks play two NBA In-Season Tournament games on Friday, Nov. 17 against Philadelphia and on Tuesday, Nov. 21 against Indiana, competing for the prestigious NBA Cup. This tournament features single-elimination Knockout Rounds, making every moment intense. As part of the first game of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday, the first 5,000 fans at entry will receive a commemorative ticket giveaway while supplies last. As part of the second game of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a special shirt.

Wednesday, Nov. 22 marks the first of three ‘Kids Nights’. As part of the first ‘Kids Night presented by BMW’, the first 5,000 kids in attendance for the team’s game against Brooklyn will receive a Trae Young youth jersey. The second ‘Kids Night’ will take place on Monday, Dec. 18 as part of a game against Detroit. On this night, the first 5,000 kids will enjoy a Harry Squishmallow giveaway at entry and while supplies last. The third and final Kids Night will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28 as the team faces Toronto.

This season, the Atlanta Hawks will continue to host a series of nights that celebrate the luminous culture, enduring traditions and significant legacies of African Americans. These nights will also honor the individuals who have played pivotal roles in uplifting, shaping and influencing the lives of Black communities.

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Hawks will host the second annual ‘Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm’ as the team matches up against New York. The Hawks have dedicated this night to celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine (D9). The Hawks have a special ticket package for the first 1,000 fans, which includes: a special co-branded shirt, a $10 food-and-beverage credit and a $5 donation to the NPHC of Greater Atlanta.

‘MLK Day Game presented by Chase’ will take place on Monday, Jan. 15. During the game against San Antonio, the organization will honor the life and legacy of global icon and our city’s most favored son, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Hawks will take on Toronto for ‘HBCU Night presented by Chase’ on Friday, Feb. 23. This night is devoted to commemorating the educational excellence and distinctive culture of the over 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), which were originally established as institutions of higher learning for African Americans.

The Hawks will proudly host their annual ‘Pride Night’ game against Orlando on Wed., Jan. 17. The evening will amplify the importance of allyship and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. This night will also include the special illumination of the iconic ‘ATLANTA’ letters at State Farm Arena in radiant rainbow colors.

Leading up to the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend is a special ‘Dejounte Murray Bobblehead Night’ on Monday, Feb. 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers. As part of the evening, the first 5,000 fans entering the arena will receive a limited Dejounte Murray bobblehead, available while supplies last.

‘Hispanic Heritage Night presented by CareSource’ will take place on Sunday, March 10 against New Orleans. This celebration will honor the vibrant culture shared by NBA fans and players from Latin American and U.S. Hispanic communities and will feature various in-game elements, music, dance and delicious cuisine.

As part of Women’s History Month, the Hawks will highlight the achievements of women and celebrate those who courageously fought for equality during a special ‘Women’s Empowerment Night presented by BMW’ on Monday, March 25 against Boston.

For the eighth consecutive season, the Hawks will partner with Crown Royal to pay tribute to active and retired military personnel and their adult guests (21+) during the club’s annual ‘Crowning Courage’ event, scheduled for Wed., March 27, when they face off against Portland.

To conclude the season, the Hawks will host ‘Fan Appreciation Night’ during their last home game of the season, facing off against Charlotte on Wed., April 10. On this memorable evening, the Hawks will express their gratitude to their devoted fans for their unwavering support by offering special giveaways throughout the entirety of the game.

