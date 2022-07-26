Walk Around 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD and POV Test Drive Car Review

2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD Car Review

239kW Electric Motor

320 HP @ 446 lb-ft of Touque

Dual Motor e-AWD

Exterior Color: Glacier

Interior Color: Gray

116 MPGe City, 94 MPGe Highway, 105 MPGe Combined

MSRP: $54,110.00

Pros

* Excellent Range

* Very Comfortable Ride

* Handles Very Well

* Extremely Quiet

* No Violent Shaking when Crossing Rail Road Tracks

Cons

* No home charging cable

* 2nd Row Seat Back Requires Two Hands to Raise from Folded Position

#carreviews #regularcarreviews #reviewofnewcars #autonetwork.com #autonetwork #povtestdrive2022KiaEV6Windawd #walkaround2022kiaev6windawd # #carbuyingservice #newcarwalkaround #electriccar #ev #carreviews2022 #usauto #autonetwork #africanamericancarreviewer #electriccarreviews2022

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/ – Join Our Car Buying Service if you live in Atlanta.