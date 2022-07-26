AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA
Walk Around 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD and POV Test Drive Car Review
2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD Car Review
239kW Electric Motor
320 HP @ 446 lb-ft of Touque
Dual Motor e-AWD
Exterior Color: Glacier
Interior Color: Gray
116 MPGe City, 94 MPGe Highway, 105 MPGe Combined
MSRP: $54,110.00
Pros
* Excellent Range
* Very Comfortable Ride
* Handles Very Well
* Extremely Quiet
* No Violent Shaking when Crossing Rail Road Tracks
Cons
* No home charging cable
* 2nd Row Seat Back Requires Two Hands to Raise from Folded Position
#carreviews #regularcarreviews #reviewofnewcars #autonetwork.com #autonetwork #povtestdrive2022KiaEV6Windawd #walkaround2022kiaev6windawd # #carbuyingservice #newcarwalkaround #electriccar #ev #carreviews2022 #usauto #autonetwork #africanamericancarreviewer #electriccarreviews2022
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A
Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/ – Join Our Car Buying Service if you live in Atlanta.