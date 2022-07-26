First time charging the 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD at Electrify America

Kia does not provide a home charging cable with the 2022 EV6 Wind AWD so I went to a public charging station, Electrify America. Met a couple of interesting EV drivers charging as they drive to their destinations from other states. The charging time for full charge kept changing as it got closer to full charge. I stopped at 98%. Stay tuned for the walk-around and POV test drive of this 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD 2.5T Advanced.

