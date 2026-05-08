REBROADCAST: Director William Adams Calls Out The “So-Bad—It’s-Good” Era — FRI. 5.8.26

Tune in Friday, Maay 8, 2026 @ 7pm EST/4pm PST/6pm CST for the next “He Said, He Said, He Said Live!” A Look at the World from A Seasoned Black Man’s Perspective…because one perspective isn’t enough!” for “Breaking the Stream: Director William Adams Calls Out The “So-Bad—It’s-Good” Era. www.lokekey.com

🎬🔥 THIS FRIDAY ON HE SAID HE SAID HE SAID LIVE 🔥🎬

We’re diving into the culture, the chaos, and the commentary behind today’s streaming era with a special guest who’s not afraid to say what everyone’s thinking…

🎥 Director William Adams joins us to break down his bold new film Breaking the Stream and the unapologetic satire shaking up the “so-bad-it’s-good” era of streaming content.

From fourth-wall-breaking madness to calling out the platforms that both make and mock indie creators, Adams brings an insider’s perspective that’s raw, real, and refreshingly honest.

💥 His latest project, Tube-E Movie, is already turning heads—blending comedy, chaos, and Chicago swagger into a must-watch experience that celebrates (and roasts) the wild world of streaming entertainment.

👀 So we’ve got questions… Are we watching content… or is content watching us? Has “anything goes” gone too far—or is this the golden age of creativity? Don’t miss the conversation everybody’s about to be talking about.

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