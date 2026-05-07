Maternal mental health and the power of joy #beinformed #shorts

A video-sharing platform for users to upload, view, and share videos across various genres and topics.
Service URL: www.youtube.com (opens in a new window)
DEVICE_INFO
Used to detect if the visitor has accepted the marketing category in the cookie banner. This cookie is necessary for GDPR-compliance of the website.
179 days
LOGIN_INFO
This cookie is used to play YouTube videos embedded on the website.
2 years
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
Youtube visitor privacy metadata cookie
180 days
YSC
Registers a unique ID to keep statistics of what videos from YouTube the user has seen.
Session
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
Tries to estimate the users' bandwidth on pages with integrated YouTube videos. Also used for marketing
179 days
PREF
This cookie stores your preferences and other information, in particular preferred language, how many search results you wish to be shown on your page, and whether or not you wish to have Google’s SafeSearch filter turned on.
10 years from set/ update
GPS
Registers a unique ID on mobile devices to enable tracking based on geographical GPS location.
1 day