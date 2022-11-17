fbpx
Smithsonian African American Museum Honors Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther Costume in New Exhibit
Hakeem Jeffries Becomes First Black American to Lead a Major Political Party in Congress

Beloved ‘Corn Kid’ Helps Donate 90,000 Cans of Vegetables For Thanksgiving

COMMENTARY: “Grateful After the November Mid-Term Results

IN MEMORIAM: Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin Dies at 61

Attorney Ben Crump Brings Star-Studded TheGrio Awards Crowd to Its Feet in Dr. King-Inspired Acceptance Speech

IN MEMORIAM: Congressman Don McEachin of Virginia Dies at 61

OP-ED: The Time is Now for Increasing Diversity in American Media Ownership 

COMMENTARY: SMU Perkins Five Black Trailblazers Changed Face of Campus, Part II

AARP Poll Shows Older Voters May Decide Close Georgia Runoff Election

Black Panther counts as the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics, and the film is the first major cinematic production on the character.

2 weeks ago

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

A new exhibition debuting next spring at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther hero costume.

Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures,” opens on March 24, 2023, and features the late actor’s iconic gear.

Black Panther counts as the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics, and the film is the first major cinematic production on the character.

For more details about the new exhibition and to sign up for additional updates, visit the museum’s Afrofuturism website.

“Investigating Afrofuturist expression through art, music, activism and more, this exhibition explores and reveals Afrofuturism’s historic and poignant engagement with African American history and popular culture,” Smithsonian officials wrote in a news release.

“From the enslaved looking to the cosmos for freedom to popular sci-fi stories inspiring Black astronauts, to the musical influence of Sun Ra, OutKast, P-Funk and more, this exhibition covers the broad and impactful spectrum of Afrofuturism.”

Through the 4,300-square-foot temporary exhibition, visitors will view a variety of objects from Afrofuturism pioneers, including Octavia Butler’s typewriter, Nichelle Nichols’ Star Trek uniform as the character Lt. Nyoto Uhura and Nona Hendryx’s spacesuit-inspired costume worn while performing with LaBelle.

The exhibition also utilizes select objects to elevate stories that speak to Black liberation and social equality, such as Trayvon Martin’s flight suit from Experience Aviation, and his childhood dream of being an astronaut.

“Trayvon Martin’s flight suit tells the story of a dream of space flight ended tragically by earthbound violence,” said Kevin Young, the Andrew W. Mellon Director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“We are honored to tell more of Trayvon’s story, exploring his love of flight and mechanics and his fondness for science and technology. Afrofuturism charts the joy of a rich, imagined future, often in the face of injustice.”

Since its opening in 2016, NMAAHC has supported conversations, collections and initiatives surrounding Afrofuturism.

“Afrofuturism: A History of Black Futures” will be on view in the museum’s Bank of America Special Exhibitions Gallery from March 24, 2023, through March 2024.

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

