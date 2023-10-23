PRESS ROOM: Chicago Hosts National Pan-Hellenic Council®’s 2023 National Leadership Conference  

Thousands of Divine Nine Members to Travel to Chicago for Half Week of Workshops, Community Service, and Networking. (Philadelphia, PA) – Thousands of members of organizations represented in the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) will participate in its 72nd Biennial National Leadership Conference (NLC), which includes workshops, community service, and networking from Oct. 26th-29th at the Crown Plaza – O’Hare in Chicago, Illinois.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council, which was established on May 10, 1930, has worked to bring the nation’s Divine Nine member organizations together to collaborate on issues of mutual interest to the Black community, including education and scholarship, economic development and empowerment and civil rights and social justice, has hosted biennial conferences that bring together Divine Nine leaders, elected officials, corporate partners, and community leaders for workshops, networking, and other social activities. “I am excited to welcome my fellow Divine Nine leaders and members to my hometown,” said Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. General President and NPHC Council of Presidents Chairman Dr. Willis L. Lonzer, III. “Chicago’s Divine Nine community is strong. We are actively involved in efforts to strengthen the community,

working closely with elected leaders and corporate and non-profit partners on a wide range of initiatives. On a final note, it is hard to beat Chicago’s energy, culture, and welcoming nature. We cannot wait for the Divine Nine family to experience it.”

In 2022, NPHC leaders selected Chicago’s proposal to host this year’s conference. “Since Chicago was selected, the NPHC Planning Team has worked closely with the NPHC of Chicago and other Divine Nine members to plan an engaging event,” said NPHC National President Donna Jones Anderson. “The conference will feature workshops for Divine Nine collegiate and alumni members. Discussion forums, job fairs, vendor areas, health fairs, social events, and a community service project focused on Chicago communities are also included on the agenda. We aim for attendees to leave the conference with a stronger commitment to serve our global communities.”

Conference events are open to registered attendees. Selected events will offer onsite ticket sales. For more information, visit http://www.nphcnlc2023.com or contact info@nphchq.com.

Media Contact: Kimberly King, areacoordiantor3@nphchq.com or 404-550-0954

About the NPHC

The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is a collaborative umbrella council composed of historically African-American fraternities and sororities are also referred to as Black Greek Letter Organizations (BGLOs) or the Divine Nine®. Its nine member organizations include five fraternities: Alpha Phi Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Phi Beta Sigma, and Iota Phi Theta, and four sororities: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, and Sigma Gamma Rho. The council promotes interaction through forums, meetings, and other media to exchange information and engages in cooperative programming and initiatives through various activities and functions. Donna Jones Anderson serves as the organization’s National President. For more information about NPHC, including its upcoming National Leadership Conference and partnership opportunities, please visit http://www.nphchq.com.