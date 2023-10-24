Connect with us

Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Pleads Guilty in Georgia Election Interference Case

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Jenna Ellis, one of the twice-impeached and four-times indicted former president’s private lawyers, admitted her guilt on Tuesday, Oct. 24, becoming the fourth person to admit wrongdoing in the alleged conspiracy to interfere with the 2020 election.

Published

3 days ago

on

Former President’s Legal Advisor Becomes Fourth Co-Defendant to Admit Guilt

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

Another day, another lawyer involved in Donald Trump’s alleged election interference scheme in Georgia has pleaded guilty. Jenna Ellis, one of the twice-impeached and four-times indicted former president’s private lawyers, admitted her guilt on Tuesday, Oct. 24, becoming the fourth person to admit wrongdoing in the alleged conspiracy to interfere with the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Ellis, Trump, and 17 others as part of a broader racketeering conspiracy. Ellis confessed to aiding and abetting false statements and writings. She accepted five years of probation and $5,000 restitution as part of her plea agreement. A judge agreed to expunge her conviction if she completed the probation under the state’s First Offender Act.

Tearfully addressing the court, Ellis expressed remorse for her actions, acknowledging that she relied on more experienced lawyers without verifying the claims surrounding the 2020 election. “If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these post-election challenges,” Ellis said, reading from a prepared statement. Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee commended Ellis, noting that defendants often refrain from making statements in their cases. Legal experts believe Ellis and others who have accepted plea deals may now provide crucial testimony against Trump, given their interactions with the former president and other key players in the alleged conspiracy. Ellis had previously faced censure by the Colorado bar for disseminating false information regarding the election. The indictment further detailed her participation in various events, including press conferences and meetings with lawmakers, where false claims about election fraud allegedly were rampant.

Willis’ indictment outlined a devious plot involving the recruitment of fake presidential electors, misrepresenting election results, and pressuring public officials to breach their oaths of office. Ellis’ plea follows similar pleas from attorneys Sidney Powell, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft and intentional interference with election duties, and Kenneth Chesebro, a key figure in the scheme to recruit fake electors for Trump. Despite the pleas, 16 other co-defendants have maintained their innocence.

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

