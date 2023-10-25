Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Dr. John Warren Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Op-Ed Politics San Diego Voice

OP-ED: America’s Clear and Present Danger
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Podcast - Meet the Black Press Video Washington Informer

Season 4, Episode 29 - Wealth, Health, Scholarships, Africa

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film Health In Memoriam Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

Black community responds to the death of Richard Roundtree, cultural icon and hero

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

House Republicans Elect Mike Johnson as New Speaker After Weeks of Turmoil

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Film In Memoriam Movies National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Television TV

IN MEMORIAM: Richard Roundtree, Trailblazing “Shaft” Actor, Dies at 81

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Economy Energy Environment Featured Food Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Press Room

PRESS ROOM: USDA Extends Application Deadline for Discrimination Financial Assistance Program to January 13

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Entertainment Featured Health In Memoriam National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports Stacy Brown

IN MEMORIAM: Georgetown Mourns the Passing of Coach Tasha Butts

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Education Entertainment Featured HBCU Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room Sports

PRESS ROOM: Howard University’s Gregory Odom Jr. leads initial Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Education Entertainment Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

OP-ED: Dr. Henry Louis Gates’ Black History Podcast Wins Deserved 2023 Webby Award

#NNPA BlackPress

OP-ED: America’s Clear and Present Danger

NNPA NEWSWIRE — It is a sad day for America when those we have chosen to lead this great nation are so busy fighting amongst themselves that they not only lose sight of the business of this nation but also their sworn duty to “protect and defend” it.

Published

2 days ago

on

Photo: iStock image / NNPA
Photo: iStock image / NNPA

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper

Once again, a word of warning to this great nation and its even greater people. Israel was attacked when its enemies perceived that the nation’s internal conflicts presented a divided people distracted from guarding its own interest.

America’s more than 20 days without leadership in the House of Representatives has clearly presented to the world a nation in such disarray that it can’t even pass a resolution or budget to aid one of its closest allies, let alone conduct its own internal governmental affairs.

It appears that some members of Congress, the media and retired military, as well as persons who formerly served in government, understand that our adversaries like Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, and others see us as a weakened global entity.

Let us not forget that our borders, which appear to be wide open because of a Congress that cannot and will not act, provide an open invitation for Hamas and others to launch attacks here on our shores much like what happened in Israel. And let us not forget those among us who are just as willing as foreign terrorists to kill as many, if not more, than we see in the rising death toll from senseless mass shootings among us here.

It is a sad day for America when those we have chosen to lead this great nation are so busy fighting amongst themselves that they not only lose sight of the business of this nation but also their sworn duty to “protect and defend” it.

Perhaps it’s time to make some changes in how our government operates since the two-party system is more tradition than law. Perhaps we can learn from how Israel set aside its internal differences, in essence formed a joint government with its opposition, and focused on the threat to the nation as a whole.

If only the Democrats can get 212 votes when none of the Republicans seeking the Speakership can come close, it might be time for a Democratic Speaker in a Republican-controlled House. It might be time to share some Committee Chairmanships but allow the Republicans to maintain Chairmanship of the House, Ways and Means Committee which must clear all items coming to the floor, unless brought by a Discharge Petition which requires 218 votes to go directly to the floor for a vote.

A few radical members of Congress and a former President who clearly cares about no interest other than his own, must not be allowed to destroy a nation, and the people of a nation as great as the United States of America. We must always remember that just as the Soviet Union collapsed, the same could happen here.

Again, we are reminded of the words of Thomas Jefferson: “Eternal Vigilance is the Price of Freedom.” Will we pay that price through ignorance?

Post Views: 155

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com