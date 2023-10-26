NNPA NEWSWIRE — Jenna Ellis, a co-defendant with Donald Trump in the Georgia election conspiracy case, became the fourth person to plead guilty Tuesday, alleging attempted interference in the 2020 election. House Speaker. Hollywood Stars Pen Letter to Biden on Israel-Hamas. The DOJ is investigating the NBA’s Big 3 league. The Rock wants a French wax museum to redo his wax figure because they made him out to be white. A street in Omaha, Nebraska, will be named after football legend and hometown hero Gayle Sayers, the Omaha Star reports.