Now Accepting Entry Forms for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Festival and Poetry Slam

The Recreation Division is accepting entry forms for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Festival and Poetry Slam 2023. The City’s annual celebration will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Marina Community Center (15301 Wicks Blvd.). The event commemorates the birthday of this great American leader and his lifelong work toward equality and peace. Participants will perform an original or well-known essay, speech, or poem that celebrates Dr. King’s message of peace, tolerance, and social justice.

Students in 3rd through 12th grades attending San Leandro schools are invited to participate. Students can win gift card prizes in their grade category ($100 first place, $50 second place; grade categories: 3rd-5th, 6th-8th & 9th-12th). This event is made possible by a generous donation from the San Leandro Optimist Club.

To participate, students must submit an entry form that includes the piece they intend to perform. For details and to complete the entry form, visit sanleandro.org/mlk.

Entry forms must be submitted by Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 or until 25 entry forms are received.

For more information, contact Liz Hodgins at 510-577-3473 or ehodgins@sanleandro.org.

