fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured News Oakland Post Post News Group

Now Accepting Entry Forms for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Festival and Poetry Slam
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Raiti's Rides - AutoNetwork Reports 387

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Cinematic Walkaround w/POV Drive 2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI quattro

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Useful Nuggets of Wisdom from Joe Raiti - AutoNetwork Reports 387

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2022 Toyota GR Supra Walkaround | POV Test Drive

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2023 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport SUV Walkaround | POV Test Drive

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Final New Car Reviews of 2022 - AutoNetwork Reports 388

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Our Picks for Most Influential Story in 2022 and 2023 Projections - AutoNetwork Reports 388

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

The Biggest Fool of 2022

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Covid 19 and connecting with our community

#NNPA BlackPress

Now Accepting Entry Forms for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Festival and Poetry Slam

Published

2 weeks ago

on

To participate, students must submit an entry form that includes the piece they intend to perform. For details and to complete the entry form, visit sanleandro.org/mlk

The Recreation Division is accepting entry forms for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Festival and Poetry Slam 2023. The City’s annual celebration will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Marina Community Center (15301 Wicks Blvd.). The event commemorates the birthday of this great American leader and his lifelong work toward equality and peace. Participants will perform an original or well-known essay, speech, or poem that celebrates Dr. King’s message of peace, tolerance, and social justice.

Students in 3rd through 12th grades attending San Leandro schools are invited to participate. Students can win gift card prizes in their grade category ($100 first place, $50 second place; grade categories: 3rd-5th, 6th-8th & 9th-12th). This event is made possible by a generous donation from the San Leandro Optimist Club.

To participate, students must submit an entry form that includes the piece they intend to perform. For details and to complete the entry form, visit sanleandro.org/mlk.

Entry forms must be submitted by Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 or until 25 entry forms are received.

For more information, contact Liz Hodgins at 510-577-3473 or ehodgins@sanleandro.org.

The post Now Accepting Entry Forms for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Festival and Poetry Slam first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 56

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com