North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church Feels the Love as Checks Come in to Defray Tax Bill
The impact of not talking about our health.

Black musical expression with Dr. Guthrie P. Ramsey, Jr.

‘Put Ur Play On’ Productions Showcases Local Talent at Laney College

OCCUR, S.F. Foundation Offer Funding Workshop for Faith-Based Groups Virtual Workshop on March 23, 2023

International Women’s Day: Civil Rights Icon Xernona Clayton, Other ‘Herstory Sheroes’ Honored in Atlanta

What Asian American Oscar Victories Mean for All of Us

Cathay Williams — The Only Known Female Buffalo Soldier

COMMENTARY: A Historic Vote and the Tools It Gave Us

COMMENTARY: Oakland’s Plan to Rehouse Wood Street Residents Can Only Fail a Self-Reliant Community

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Pastors and elected officials join Pastor Sylvester Rutledge of North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church on Monday to pray, support and present checks for the Alameda County Tax Assessors Office and remove the church from the scheduled action list on March 17.

The 118-year-old church at 1060 32nd Street owes $43,000 on a property next to it.

“The NAACP will be pledging $500 and is calling on our Beloved Black Community to galvanize and to invest in North Oakland Baptist Church as well. Firstly, so that they are not foreclosed, but secondly, to maintain a piece of our Black heritage that ensures a space for Black families to grow and thrive, and so that other Black churches that may be vulnerable will know that there is a Black community that supports them,” said Cynthia Adams, president of the Oakland NAACP.

Photo Caption:

Front Row (l-r): Post News Group Publisher Paul Cobb, Rev. Ray Williams, Morning Star Baptist Church; Pastor Vince Collins, King Solomon Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church; Thomson Mathews, Corinthian Baptist Church; Pastor Mary McConn Gilmore, Oakland Community Chaplaincy Program – Westside Baptist Church; Pastor Dr. Sylvester Rutledge, North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church; Dr. Maritony Yamot, Life Impact for Humanity; Pastor Ken Chambers, Westside Baptist Church- President of Interfaith Council of Alameda County; Bip Roberts, The Well Christian Community Church; Brett Badelle, deputy district director, Office of Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

Back Row: (l-r): Tim Hopkins, Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church; Thomas Harris, Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church; Vince Steele, Office of Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson; Pastor Raymond Lankford, Oakland Community Church – Oakland Private Industry Council; Darryl Stewart, Office of Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley; Jay D. Pimentel, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; Pastor Gerald Agee, Friendship Christian Center; Pastor Donald Scurry, Joshua Christian Church. Photo by Carla Thomas.

The post North Oakland Missionary Baptist Church Feels the Love as Checks Come in to Defray Tax Bill first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

