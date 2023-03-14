fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Crime Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

Man Found Guilty Tuesday in Connection With 2020 Murder, Attempted Robbery
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Health Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

The impact of not talking about our health.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

Black musical expression with Dr. Guthrie P. Ramsey, Jr.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Education Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Music Oakland Post Post News Group

‘Put Ur Play On’ Productions Showcases Local Talent at Laney College

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured Financial Management Oakland Post Post News Group

OCCUR, S.F. Foundation Offer Funding Workshop for Faith-Based Groups Virtual Workshop on March 23, 2023

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Business Community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Entertainment Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

International Women’s Day: Civil Rights Icon Xernona Clayton, Other ‘Herstory Sheroes’ Honored in Atlanta

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Entertainment Featured Film Oakland Post Post News Group racism

What Asian American Oscar Victories Mean for All of Us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Education Featured Military Oakland Post Post News Group

Cathay Williams — The Only Known Female Buffalo Soldier

#NNPA BlackPress Ben Jealous Black History Commentary Economy Energy Environment Featured Government National News Oakland Post Op-Ed Politics Post News Group Technology

COMMENTARY: A Historic Vote and the Tools It Gave Us

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Food Government Health Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

COMMENTARY: Oakland’s Plan to Rehouse Wood Street Residents Can Only Fail a Self-Reliant Community

#NNPA BlackPress

Man Found Guilty Tuesday in Connection With 2020 Murder, Attempted Robbery

Published

6 days ago

on

Rangel Gumesindi Hernandez was found guilty of the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Richard Saldana who was killed on Jan. 13, 2020 in the backyard of his residence.

By Victoria Franco
Bay City News Foundation

A 36-year-old man was found guilty by a jury Tuesday in connection with the murder and attempted robbery of a man in Stockton in 2020, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Rangel Gumesindi Hernandez was found guilty of the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Richard Saldana who was killed on Jan. 13, 2020 in the backyard of his residence.

“I would like to congratulate Deputy District Attorney Alexander Henry and the Stockton Police Department for holding the defendant and co-defendants accountable for their vile actions,” said San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas in a press release.

In a 2020 social media post, police said Saldana had seen three males attempting to enter his backyard in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street and confronted them.

Saldana’s wife had heard a gunshot and called the police, but when she went to check on her husband, she found that he had been shot.

Police said the three suspects had fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Hernandez and his two co-defendants, Daniel Miranda-Lick and Alonzo Fabian Talavera had approached Saldana with the intent to rob him, but ended up shooting him when he confronted them, according to eyewitness testimonies.

“My thoughts are with the Saldana family during this very difficult time,” said Freitas in the press release following the verdict.

Hernandez is set to return before Judge Lance Jacot in department 7A of the of the San Joaquin County Superior Court on May 1, 2023 for sentencing.

The other two defendants had plead guilty to attempted robbery charges and were sentenced to 16-months in prison each, said the District Attorney’s Office.

 

 

 

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.  All rights reserved.  Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.

###

VictoriaFranco/BCNFoundation2212p02/28/23

 

CONTACT: San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Elisa Bubak (209) 468-0719 or (209) 414-9057 cellphone or Elisa.Bubak@sjcda.org

 

 

 

 

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: Images related to this story can be obtained from the following Bay City News Service web links:

https://www.baycitynews.com/images/BCN-20210319-COURTSPHOTO-02.JPG

SQUARE – Judge with gavel for stories with trials, laws, crime, SCOTUS, courts, as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/New Africa)

 

/www/bcn/general/02/newsclip.23.02.28.22.14.01.1.txt

The post Man Found Guilty Tuesday in Connection With 2020 Murder, Attempted Robbery first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 61

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com