Man Found Guilty Tuesday in Connection With 2020 Murder, Attempted Robbery

By Victoria Franco

Bay City News Foundation

A 36-year-old man was found guilty by a jury Tuesday in connection with the murder and attempted robbery of a man in Stockton in 2020, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

Rangel Gumesindi Hernandez was found guilty of the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Richard Saldana who was killed on Jan. 13, 2020 in the backyard of his residence.

“I would like to congratulate Deputy District Attorney Alexander Henry and the Stockton Police Department for holding the defendant and co-defendants accountable for their vile actions,” said San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas in a press release.

In a 2020 social media post, police said Saldana had seen three males attempting to enter his backyard in the 1000 block of East Seventh Street and confronted them.

Saldana’s wife had heard a gunshot and called the police, but when she went to check on her husband, she found that he had been shot.

Police said the three suspects had fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Hernandez and his two co-defendants, Daniel Miranda-Lick and Alonzo Fabian Talavera had approached Saldana with the intent to rob him, but ended up shooting him when he confronted them, according to eyewitness testimonies.

“My thoughts are with the Saldana family during this very difficult time,” said Freitas in the press release following the verdict.

Hernandez is set to return before Judge Lance Jacot in department 7A of the of the San Joaquin County Superior Court on May 1, 2023 for sentencing.

The other two defendants had plead guilty to attempted robbery charges and were sentenced to 16-months in prison each, said the District Attorney’s Office.

