House Our Unhoused Now

By Gregory Hodge

Housing is a human right. In the wealthiest region in the wealthiest country, our shortcoming is obvious to anyone who has taken just one walk around the Town. The moral issue of our time is our failure as a society to provide housing decent enough for human beings, for all our neighbors.

The sad truth is that despite protests, lawsuits, and direct action, the key element for solving the housing crisis is still being largely ignored by our city and state authorities. As a mayoral candidate, I urge us all to listen to the needs and proposals of those most affected. They know the problem because they live it. They are the experts on their situation and it’s past time to listen.

As neighbors, leaders, and Oakland community members, we should do everything within our power to create real systems of care that mitigate many of the factors leading to homelessness.

First, we need to identify and house extremely low-income people. We must demand that our city, county, state and federal government provide housing and support to the most vulnerable: families, seniors, people with disabilities, and others surviving on fixed incomes. This includes voting in leaders who will prioritize people’s wellbeing over profit. We must partner with our non-profit agencies to provide access to services.

Instead of solutions that center those most impacted, we are seeing evictions that lack any real understanding of the desires of those who are being displaced yet again.

Collectively, we must support people experiencing homelessness by providing accessible and relevant prevention services like shelter, mental health care, hygiene services, safe parking, and jobs programs. As Mayor, I’d advocate for fully funding the Department of Violence Prevention to help ensure we are not just reacting to failed policy, but rather, creating holistic policies that address the root of the issues.

Last week, the City of Oakland and the State of California began “evicting” more than 200 residents from their makeshift homes, RVs and tents from the area known as the Wood Street encampment. For any of us who spent time at the encampment talking with residents, advocates and community problem solvers, it was clear that this eviction process was haphazard and inhumane.

The city and state claimed evictions were necessary based on health and safety concerns, citing the numerous dangerous fires disrupting residents and drivers on the freeways above the encampment. An order from a federal judge explicitly requires that city and state authorities set a reasonable plan for storing the property. What help is a federal order if it is not enforced?

Answering the call of community organizers standing in solidarity with encampment residents, we showed up at Wood Street and 34th last Friday, Sep 9. Upon arrival, we learned that a tiny home being occupied by a resident had just been destroyed aggressively with heavy machinery. Not moved. Not stored. But demolished before the resident could move it or even grab their belongings.

Residents were required to move their belongings or store them until a more permanent solution could be provided. We witnessed an amazing moment where supporters like a volunteer known as “Boots” helped find a way to move resident belongings with a U-Haul truck while identifying possible storage facilities. It was one of many beautiful and compassionate acts that will continue to be repeated as long as evictions are taking place.

As many in the social justice movement will repeat time and time again — nothing for us, without us.

