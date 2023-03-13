fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Environment Featured Oakland Post Post News Group Weather

Give feedback on draft plan to reduce wildfire risks
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Health Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

The impact of not talking about our health.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

Black musical expression with Dr. Guthrie P. Ramsey, Jr.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Education Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Music Oakland Post Post News Group

‘Put Ur Play On’ Productions Showcases Local Talent at Laney College

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured Financial Management Oakland Post Post News Group

OCCUR, S.F. Foundation Offer Funding Workshop for Faith-Based Groups Virtual Workshop on March 23, 2023

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Business Community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Entertainment Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

International Women’s Day: Civil Rights Icon Xernona Clayton, Other ‘Herstory Sheroes’ Honored in Atlanta

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Entertainment Featured Film Oakland Post Post News Group racism

What Asian American Oscar Victories Mean for All of Us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Education Featured Military Oakland Post Post News Group

Cathay Williams — The Only Known Female Buffalo Soldier

#NNPA BlackPress Ben Jealous Black History Commentary Economy Energy Environment Featured Government National News Oakland Post Op-Ed Politics Post News Group Technology

COMMENTARY: A Historic Vote and the Tools It Gave Us

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Food Government Health Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

COMMENTARY: Oakland’s Plan to Rehouse Wood Street Residents Can Only Fail a Self-Reliant Community

#NNPA BlackPress

Give feedback on draft plan to reduce wildfire risks

Published

7 days ago

on

The draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan sets out a multi-year program with five priority strategies and an action plan with multiple projects.

By March 15, 2023, complete a survey to help guide how to better prepare for the threat posed by wildfires, especially in the hills.  

Use a short survey to help refine a wide-ranging plan to improve how the City and community members can prepare for and respond to wildfires.

The survey, which closes March 15, will ask for your priorities and actions individually, as a neighbor, and as a community. The plan covers issues including wildfire response, community preparedness, fuel management, infrastructure, ignition reduction, and home hardening.

We will use your input to finalize our plan to protect Berkeley from wildfires. Hills neighborhoods are particularly vulnerable, where wildfires can spread quickly and uncontrollably.

The final step in the planning process will be to incorporate comments on the draft and submit it for adoption to the City of Berkeley Fire Department, CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit, and the Berkeley City Council.

Read the draft plan and complete the survey by March 15.

DEVELOPING A COMMUNITY WILDFIRE PROTECTION PLAN

The draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan sets out a multi-year program with five priority strategies and an action plan with multiple projects. The draft plan includes:

  • Existing natural and built conditions, firefighting resources, regulatory context, and current plans and policies
  • Findings of community input from the previous three online surveys
  • Prioritization of hazard reduction strategies, programs, projects, and activities drawing from the nationally recognized Fire Adapted Communities Framework
  • Berkeley’s five highest priority projects, along with their roles, responsibilities, relative funding needs, and timetables

This plan is one of several disaster preparedness projects the Berkeley Fire Department is leading to better ready our community for disasters. Measure FF, a parcel tax approved by Berkeley voters in 2020, provided funding for these efforts.

Stay informed when you sign up for our email newsletter, visit the project webpage, or email us your questions and comments.

The post Give feedback on draft plan to reduce wildfire risks first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 48

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com