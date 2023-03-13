San Rafael, CA – On March 4, the Marin County Probation Department conducted countywide unannounced checks on local probationers who had previous convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Probation planned a sweep of 48 DUI offenders’ residences to check on compliance with the terms of their probation. Five teams comprised of officers from Marin County Probation and local law enforcement agencies searched the homes of 23 convicted offenders. All but one were found to be compliant; the one noncompliant offender has a sanction pending. Officers also utilized breathalyzers to determine any recent use of alcohol.

In June 2019, Probation was notified that it was one of the Office of Traffic and Safety grant recipients for supervision of high-risk DUI offenders. Probation has successfully met that grant’s requirements, allowing the department to continue receiving funding.

Probation Chief Marlon Washington and his staff have committed to DUI offender sweeps quarterly, unannounced probation searches, chemical testing, checks on interlock ignition devices, and encouraging treatment, which would be supervision’s primary focus.

The post One Noncompliant Offender Found in Probation’s DUI Check: Occasional unannounced probation enforcements part of public safety routine first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.