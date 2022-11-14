First Time Homebuyer Education Workshop

Alameda County Briefs

By Melissa Male

ECHO Housing will conduct a Homebuyer Education Workshop for tenants living in Alameda, Contra Costa, or Monterey Counties, or working in Pleasanton or San Leandro.

This online workshop will help you determine if you are ready for homeownership, how to select a lender and shop for a home, all about closing costs, and how to be a successful homeowner. You must attend this workshop and a counseling session to be eligible to receive a HUD certificate. One-to-one counseling is available for workshop attendees.

It will be held online on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The deadline to submit the registration form is 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2022. REGISTER HERE

Demystifying the Dept. of Justice

The Office of Community Awareness, Response, and Engagement (CARE) at the California Department of Justice invites you to join its next Demystifying the DOJ quarterly series.

Experts from the CA Department of Justice (DOJ) will share insight on the DOJ’s role in consumer protections. In light of the holiday season, this presentation will share tips on how consumers can protect themselves from scams, fraud, and other consumer-related issues.

Additionally, there will be a presentation by the DOJ’s Registry of Charitable Trusts about their role in protecting and advising donors and charities year-round. It will be held online on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. REGISTER HERE

Earthquake Brace and Bolt Workshop in Berkeley

At this Berkeley Ready workshop, you’ll get information about the Earthquake Brace & Bolt rebates, earthquake risk, and permitting seismic retrofits, with plenty of time to answer your questions.

Homeowners who live in select ZIP Codes (including Berkeley zip codes), with homes that have certain characteristics, may be eligible for a grant of up to $3,000 to help pay for a seismic retrofit of their house.

Low-income homeowners, as funding permits, may qualify for a supplemental grant, which is additional funding over and above the Earthquake Brace & Bolt $3,000 grant. The workshop speakers include:

Mark Grissom, California Earthquake Authority, will speak about the Earthquake Brace + Bolt Program’s rebates of up to $3,000 and earthquake risk as well as myths and tips about earthquake insurance.

David Lopez, Assistant Building Official for the City of Berkeley, will answer questions about permitting seismic retrofits.

The online event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Property owners must register online or by calling (877) 232-4300 between Oct. 18 and Nov. 29, 2022. Please direct any questions to the Office of Emergency Services at (510) 981-5506.

United Against Hate Week Film Screening

Attend a documentary film on Pittsburgh’s powerful community response to hate in the aftermath of the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Through the voices of survivors, family members, diverse Pittsburgh residents and leaders, “Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life” shows unity in a moment of crisis, the resilience of a vibrant city, and a community working together to understand what it means to be “stronger than hate.” The screening will be followed by a panel discussion. “Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life” will be shown on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at UC Theatre, 2036 University Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.

Melissa Male is a staff member at the Office of Alameda County Supervisor Keith Carson.

