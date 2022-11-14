Candidates Against School Closures Poised to Win School Board Elections

By Ken Epstein

Oakland school board candidates seeking to halt the annual ritual of closing neighborhood schools and years of cutting budgets for classroom programs are leading in two of three board races, potentially poised to join several other board members in a new progressive majority.

With many thousands of votes left to count, in District 2, award-winning educator and progressive Jennifer Brouhard leads with 52.91% of the vote. Former school board member David Kakishiba is coming in second with 34.21% of the vote, and progressive construction worker Max Orozco is third with 12.89%.

In District 4, Nick Resnick, backed by charter groups and pro-charter politicians, leads with 41.98% of the vote. Progressive incumbent Mike Hutchinson is in second place with 33.6% percent, and progressive community leader Pecolia Manigo is coming in third with 24.42%.

In District 6, progressive union organizer Valarie Bachelor leads with 46.46% of the vote. Running in second place is Kyra Mungia, backed by pro-charter politicians Mayor Libby Schaaf and former Gov. Jerry Brown, with 40.94% of the vote. Progressive parent and community activist Joel Velasquez is running third with 12.60%.

