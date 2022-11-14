fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Government News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Candidates Against School Closures Poised to Win School Board Elections
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Featured Food National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Beloved ‘Corn Kid’ Helps Donate 90,000 Cans of Vegetables For Thanksgiving

#NNPA BlackPress Ben Jealous Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

COMMENTARY: “Grateful After the November Mid-Term Results

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government In Memoriam National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

IN MEMORIAM: Virginia Congressman Donald McEachin Dies at 61

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

Attorney Ben Crump Brings Star-Studded TheGrio Awards Crowd to Its Feet in Dr. King-Inspired Acceptance Speech

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government In Memoriam Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

IN MEMORIAM: Congressman Don McEachin of Virginia Dies at 61

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Economy Entertainment Featured Government Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: The Time is Now for Increasing Diversity in American Media Ownership 

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: SMU Perkins Five Black Trailblazers Changed Face of Campus, Part II

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

AARP Poll Shows Older Voters May Decide Close Georgia Runoff Election

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Coronavirus COVID-19 Economy Environment Featured Government James Clyburn National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: Refocusing America’s Pursuit of Perfection

#NNPA BlackPress

Candidates Against School Closures Poised to Win School Board Elections

Published

2 weeks ago

on

In District 2, award-winning educator and progressive Jennifer Brouhard (left) leads with 52.91% of the vote. In District 6, progressive union organizer Valarie Bachelor (center) leads with 46.46% of the vote. In District 4, Nick Resnick, backed by charter groups and pro-charter politicians, leads with 41.98% of the vote.

By Ken Epstein

Oakland school board candidates seeking to halt the annual ritual of closing neighborhood schools and years of cutting budgets for classroom programs are leading in two of three board races, potentially poised to join several other board members in a new progressive majority.

With many thousands of votes left to count, in District 2, award-winning educator and progressive Jennifer Brouhard leads with 52.91% of the vote. Former school board member David Kakishiba is coming in second with 34.21% of the vote, and progressive construction worker Max Orozco is third with 12.89%.

In District 4, Nick Resnick, backed by charter groups and pro-charter politicians, leads with 41.98% of the vote. Progressive incumbent Mike Hutchinson is in second place with 33.6% percent, and progressive community leader Pecolia Manigo is coming in third with 24.42%.

In District 6, progressive union organizer Valarie Bachelor leads with 46.46% of the vote. Running in second place is Kyra Mungia, backed by pro-charter politicians Mayor Libby Schaaf and former Gov. Jerry Brown, with 40.94% of the vote. Progressive parent and community activist Joel Velasquez is running third with 12.60%.

The post Candidates Against School Closures Poised to Win School Board Elections first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 396

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com