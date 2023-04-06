fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Government Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

‘Extremely Disturbing’: City Audit Reveals Mayor’s Office of Housing Has $482 Mil in Unspent Funds
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Mass Shooting at Louisville Bank Heightens Gun Control Issue

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Republicans Feeling Heat in Tennessee as Councils Poised to Re-Seat Ousted Legislators

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Education Featured Financial Management HBCU Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Registration Open for 5th Annual Moguls in the Making HBCU Student Pitch Competition

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Dallas Weekly Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology

Keyven Lewis Has Innovated with CMIT Solutions

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Education Featured Financial Management HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room Texas Metro News

UNT Dallas Partners with Texas Capital Bank to Diversify Banking Talent Pool

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Economy Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

SURVEY: Black Professionals’ Ability to Focus Disproportionately Affected by Rising Cost of Living, Health Concerns

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Walkaround and POV Drive

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Mazda CX-90 Turbo S Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

How To Set Up The Nav System for 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Drive

#NNPA BlackPress

‘Extremely Disturbing’: City Audit Reveals Mayor’s Office of Housing Has $482 Mil in Unspent Funds

Published

4 days ago

on

The audit found that the department, which oversees the city's affordable housing projects, counted on informal records and internal discussions for its decision-making. The department has also had an average surplus of $482 million in unspent funds for the past five years.

By Olivia Wynkoop
Bay City News

A San Francisco supervisor is calling for a hearing to find solutions to problems within the city’s affordable housing production team.

Supervisor Dean Preston requested the hearing during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, in response to a nearly two-year performance audit of the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development released the same day.

The audit found that the department, which oversees the city’s affordable housing projects, counted on informal records and internal discussions for its decision-making. The department has also had an average surplus of $482 million in unspent funds for the past five years.

Per request by the Board of Supervisors in July 2021, the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst investigated how the housing department reported the status of housing projects, prioritized funding and handled unspent funds.

The audit found that the department did not comply with city reporting requirements, did not have a formalized record-keeping system on how financial decisions were made and could not provide clarity on where unused funds are going.

The audit cited that 93 percent of the department’s unused funds were dedicated to housing developments, though it’s unknown if 58 percent of those funds are officially set in stone with a committed loan.

Preston, who called for the audit, alleged that the office itself is a “major barrier” to the city reaching its ambitious affordable housing goals – San Francisco is aiming to build 46,500 new units by 2031.

“Given what is revealed in this audit, I am deeply concerned that we are entrusting the crucial task of affordable housing production to a department that has no oversight, no transparency, no policies guiding key funding decisions, and cannot even account for a half billion-dollar balance — namely how much is committed and how much is available,” Preston said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Eric Shaw, director of MOHCD, responded to the audit via letter, and said the department faces “substantial complexities” that make it difficult to make concrete policies.

“Due to the complexity of aligning unpredictable funding streams in a volatile market, financing affordable housing projects is a complex process that cannot be replicated or standardized over years or across projects,” reads the letter addressed to Severin Campbell, director of the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s Office.

The post ‘Extremely Disturbing’: City Audit Reveals Mayor’s Office of Housing Has $482 Mil in Unspent Funds first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 100

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com