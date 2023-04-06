fbpx
California, already in the midst of a teacher shortage, will need 15,000 additional teachers to fill transitional kindergarten positions as the grade is expanded across the state to include all 4-year-old children by 2025.

By Diana Lambert
EdSource

California teachers could get a last-minute reprieve from a law that requires them to take additional courses to teach transitional kindergarten.

Assembly Bill 1555, authored by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva, would give transitional kindergarten teachers, hired after July 1, 2015, two more years to either take at least 24 units in early childhood education, earn a child development teacher permit or early childhood education specialist credential, or prove they have adequate experience teaching preschool-age children. The current deadline is Aug. 1 of this year.

“Teachers are having a difficult time completing 24 credit units, while also teaching full time as well as all the other responsibilities they have in their life,” Quirk-Silva said in her author’s statement.

California, already in the midst of a teacher shortage, will need 15,000 additional teachers to fill transitional kindergarten positions as the grade is expanded across the state to include all 4-year-old children by 2025.

The bill delaying the requirements will help to ensure there are enough teachers to fill the TK classrooms, Quirk-Silva said at an Assembly Education Committee meeting Wednesday.

“I’m very interested in making sure we have the teachers with the background they need for early childhood education, but that we don’t discourage them from moving down (to TK classes),” she said.

The bill passed the Assembly Education Committee Wednesday and was sent to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for further review.

The post Bill Would Give Tk Teachers 2 More Years To Take Early Childhood Education Classes first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

