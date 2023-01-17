fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Commentary Community Family Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: YOU HAVE A DO-OVER!
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

More Employers Demanding Employees Return to the Office

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics racism

Rev. Rhett H. James Honored During Dr. King Program

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Texas Metro News

COMMENTARY: Chaos or Community, Circa 2023!

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Walmarts are closing or at least, Threatening to close

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

CBC Begins ‘Busy’ 2023 Meeting with Biden Administration Over Border Policies

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Black History Business Cars Commentary Community Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Chevy Announces Nationwide Search for $100k ‘Lead Dream Chaser’ Opportunity

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Entertainment Government Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

What does activism look like in 2023? Curing our society’s systemic problem.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Economy Energy Featured Government Health James Clyburn Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics racism Rep. James Clyburn

OP-ED: Pursuing Martin Luther King Jr.’s Beloved Community

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Education Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

Creative, Talented and Inspiring High School Students Chosen for This Year’s Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World Resort

#NNPA BlackPress

COMMENTARY: YOU HAVE A DO-OVER!

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Humility asks me to stand, before God and recognize who I really am, to accept that I am not God but a creature in need of God’s love and mercy! Amen. Fishing was a common trade around the Sea of Galilee, Cuevas said, where Jesus carried out 85 percent of his ministry. It is great to have historical recall but even greater when we look to TODAY and apply, Encounter, Obey and abide in an EGO (Easing God Out) free Do-Over!

Published

23 hours ago

on

Big Mama Said

By Terry Allen, Texas Metro News

Sitting on the back porch with my grandmother, Lucille “Big Mama” Allen as she filled her three sons and three daughters, 16 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, 38 great-great grandchildren, seven great great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and bonus family members with customized “Big Mama” playbooks with her simple, Bible-based logic always gave us a do over moment.

Big Mama stood very proudly with her hands-on-hips stance, “God is a do-over God giving you A CHANCE FOR A DO-OVER BOYEE!” “Big Mama” left legacies spawned into lifetime lessons. When she identified an error, she would spin a story of knowledge, support and gratitude. Her most important this day was after she saw a visible mistake in her family, she would say, “DO IT OVER, God will be there.” She mandated Do-overs happen immediately! Big Mama would see some – thing in me every time.

Her help would start with, “GOD stopped you with a DO OVER and OVER and OVER.” I learned when you have failed to complete the task that means you are back in SPIRI – TUAL SPECIAL-ED and you have to repeat the class! I now know for sure is Big Mama speaks to me from Heaven. One really obvious way that God tries to get your attention is repetition. That is, when something jumps out at you repeatedly. God was preparing you/me for another journey, but you and I cannot see because God is already round the corner we are about to turn!

Today, I can say DO OVER also includes healthy living. In 2023 during the celebration of Martin Luther King’s holiday you have a DO OVER for your goals, resolutions and health. Biblical Flash! – God sends you what you ask for (Jeremiah 29:11) if you ask. The biblical story of the Good Shepherd is a prime example of a Do-Over. The Good Shepherd said,” Today salvation has come to this house, because this man, too, is a son of Abraham. Zacchaeus was a marker of Do-Over!

Humility asks me to stand, before God and recognize who I really am, to accept that I am not God but a creature in need of God’s love and mercy! Amen. Fishing was a common trade around the Sea of Galilee, Cuevas said, where Jesus carried out 85 percent of his ministry. It is great to have historical recall but even greater when we look to TODAY and apply, Encounter, Obey and abide in an EGO (Easing God Out) free Do-Over!

WHEN YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO DO LIFE WILL NOT ALLOW YOU TO MOVE FORWARD UNTIL YOU DO IT – HEALTHY LIVING EXPO IS A DO –OVER PATHWAY SO JOIN US

Many times, I have seen individuals cast their net then and not get their results and give up! Even in my Journalism Family, it has happened. It just recently happened to me when I revived a call being charged with things that were grossly untrue! We have given up good intention feedback, applied built-in default judgements and levied quick criticism of someone who fails is a clear sign that we did not let our E.G.O get out the way.

Eliminating a DO-OVER is a team building killer and it proves once again that choice is a divine teach – er. To produce fruit, your trust in the Lord must be more powerful and enduring in a spiritual appetite than your selfish confidence in your own personal feelings, unhealed in – sight and limited experiences. Here are my Big Mama talking points:

  • Realize that although your initial effort may fail, yet God will never fail you. Develop perseverance and never give up! Just DO IT OVER!
  • The blessings of God are all over their lives — God’s do -overs are blessing our lives and we are in a good position for God to elevate us in the next DO-Over

Are you ready for your DO-OVER? Don’t forget to rest and breathe, drink water, and explore with your needs. Consider connecting with us at the Healthy Living Expo. Questions: email me at terryallenpr@gmail.com.

Terry Allen is an award-winning media professional, journalist, and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of City Men Cook and 1016 Media. Reach him at terryallenpr@gmail.com

Post Views: 107

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com