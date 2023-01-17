Big Mama Said

By Terry Allen, Texas Metro News

Sitting on the back porch with my grandmother, Lucille “Big Mama” Allen as she filled her three sons and three daughters, 16 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, 38 great-great grandchildren, seven great great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and bonus family members with customized “Big Mama” playbooks with her simple, Bible-based logic always gave us a do over moment.

Big Mama stood very proudly with her hands-on-hips stance, “God is a do-over God giving you A CHANCE FOR A DO-OVER BOYEE!” “Big Mama” left legacies spawned into lifetime lessons. When she identified an error, she would spin a story of knowledge, support and gratitude. Her most important this day was after she saw a visible mistake in her family, she would say, “DO IT OVER, God will be there.” She mandated Do-overs happen immediately! Big Mama would see some – thing in me every time.

Her help would start with, “GOD stopped you with a DO OVER and OVER and OVER.” I learned when you have failed to complete the task that means you are back in SPIRI – TUAL SPECIAL-ED and you have to repeat the class! I now know for sure is Big Mama speaks to me from Heaven. One really obvious way that God tries to get your attention is repetition. That is, when something jumps out at you repeatedly. God was preparing you/me for another journey, but you and I cannot see because God is already round the corner we are about to turn!

Today, I can say DO OVER also includes healthy living. In 2023 during the celebration of Martin Luther King’s holiday you have a DO OVER for your goals, resolutions and health. Biblical Flash! – God sends you what you ask for (Jeremiah 29:11) if you ask. The biblical story of the Good Shepherd is a prime example of a Do-Over. The Good Shepherd said,” Today salvation has come to this house, because this man, too, is a son of Abraham. Zacchaeus was a marker of Do-Over!

Humility asks me to stand, before God and recognize who I really am, to accept that I am not God but a creature in need of God’s love and mercy! Amen. Fishing was a common trade around the Sea of Galilee, Cuevas said, where Jesus carried out 85 percent of his ministry. It is great to have historical recall but even greater when we look to TODAY and apply, Encounter, Obey and abide in an EGO (Easing God Out) free Do-Over!

WHEN YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO DO LIFE WILL NOT ALLOW YOU TO MOVE FORWARD UNTIL YOU DO IT – HEALTHY LIVING EXPO IS A DO –OVER PATHWAY SO JOIN US

Many times, I have seen individuals cast their net then and not get their results and give up! Even in my Journalism Family, it has happened. It just recently happened to me when I revived a call being charged with things that were grossly untrue! We have given up good intention feedback, applied built-in default judgements and levied quick criticism of someone who fails is a clear sign that we did not let our E.G.O get out the way.

Eliminating a DO-OVER is a team building killer and it proves once again that choice is a divine teach – er. To produce fruit, your trust in the Lord must be more powerful and enduring in a spiritual appetite than your selfish confidence in your own personal feelings, unhealed in – sight and limited experiences. Here are my Big Mama talking points:

Realize that although your initial effort may fail, yet God will never fail you. Develop perseverance and never give up! Just DO IT OVER!

The blessings of God are all over their lives — God’s do -overs are blessing our lives and we are in a good position for God to elevate us in the next DO-Over

Are you ready for your DO-OVER? Don’t forget to rest and breathe, drink water, and explore with your needs. Consider connecting with us at the Healthy Living Expo. Questions: email me at terryallenpr@gmail.com.

Terry Allen is an award-winning media professional, journalist, and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of City Men Cook and 1016 Media. Reach him at terryallenpr@gmail.com