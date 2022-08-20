fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Business Commentary Community Education Featured Government News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

California Legislative Black Caucus Hosts Leadership Program for High Schoolers
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Education Featured Financial Management Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

President Biden Announces up to $20,000 in Student Loan Relief for Borrowers

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times Lifestyle Media Music National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Television

Nicki Minaj to Receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform Live at 2022 VMAs

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Government Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

COMMENTARY: Social Issues May Be Tipping Points in Determining Upcoming Elections

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports Stacy Brown

Dallas Cowboy Greats, Black Press Attend PGA of America’s ‘Housewarming’ at Sprawling New Texas Campus

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Economy Entertainment Featured LA Sentinel Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

VIDEO: Black Money Matters Ep. 4 – Securing The Bag: Connecting Black Business to Major Contracts

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Atlanta Voice Black History Business car review Cars Chicago Citizen Commentary Community Dallas Examiner Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Education Featured HBCU Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Philadelphia Tribune Press Room The Philadelphia Tribune Washington Informer

PRESS ROOM: Chevrolet Awards $165,000 in Scholarships to 2022 HBCU Marketing and Journalism Interns

#NNPA BlackPress Black Voice News Commentary Community Coronavirus COVID-19 Featured Government Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

What You Need to Know About California’s New 988 Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Line

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Health Louisiana Weekly National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

WHO wants name change for ‘Monkeypox’ virus, calling it ‘discriminatory and stigmatizing’

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Family Featured Health Jacksonville Free Press Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Yümicare Cares About You

#NNPA BlackPress

California Legislative Black Caucus Hosts Leadership Program for High Schoolers

Published

4 days ago

on

Members of the CLBC at the conference in July. CBM montage.

By Austin Gage, California Black Media

After a three-year hiatus, the 12 member California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) held its “African American Leaders for Tomorrow Program” (AALT) on the campus of California State University, Dominguez Hills CSUDH.

From July 20 to 23, the CLBC brought together high school students from throughout California for a series of workshops and social activities aimed at preparing the next generation of leaders in African American communities in fields such as business, government, and non-profit advocacy.

“The African American Leaders of Tomorrow program was created to prepare the youth of today for their careers by exposing them to legislative process, encouraging critical thinking and helping them discover their passions,” said CLBC Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena).

Sixty high school students were accepted to participate in the program lived on campus, residing in the CSUDH dorms and eating in the campus dining common.

CLBC Chairman Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) welcomed the students to the program and reiterated the reasoning for the program’s existence.

“I learned long ago that your education is the most important investment you make in yourself,” said Bradford, “We hope that our students learn and evolve from this opportunity. That they leave with skills and knowledge that they find useful in their educational and future endeavors. Our commitment is to prepare the next generation of African American leaders for whatever the future holds.”

Also welcoming the students were CSUDH President Thomas A. Parham and California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley Weber.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass, who represents California’s 37th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, and actress and comedian Kim Whitley provided video messages to the students.

Actress and dancer Debbie Allen and retired professional basketball player Norm Nixon gave the opening remarks at the program’s dinner to the students.

In six major workshops the students interacted with CLBC members and professionals from corporations such as The Education Trust-West, Snap Inc. and J.S. Held. The topics included civic engagement, dual enrollment, STEM/technology as a career, leadership development, financial education and college knowledge.

Faculty at CSUDH and the Mervyn Dymally African American Political and Economic Institute also played key roles in the execution the program. Parham, along with Dr. Justin Gammage, and other members of the university lectured the students on mental wellness and selfcare in addition to the workshops and panels.

On the last day of the program, students participated in a mock committee hearing about AB3121, the bill that established California’s Reparations Task Force.

CLBC members Assemblymembers Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) and Lori Wilson (D-Suisun City) helped wrap up the program and awarded students certificates of recognition.

Reflecting on the program, CLBC member Assemblymember Akilah Weber (D- San Diego), said “For three days, high school students get to stay on a college campus and get immersed in a unique learning environment that will prepare them for successful transition to higher education, job seeking, budgeting and leadership.”

According to the CLBC website, the primary goal of the program “is to ‘build a bench’ of young leaders who will lead California in solving issues of protecting voter rights, increasing access to higher education and career training through dual enrollment, reducing poverty rates, increasing living-wage employment, participating in criminal justice evolution, increasing quality and equity in healthcare, and reducing high infant mortality rates, in the lower-socioeconomic communities.”

The post California Legislative Black Caucus Hosts Leadership Program for High Schoolers first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 125

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com