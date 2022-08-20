fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Commentary Community Education Featured Government News Oakland Post Post News Group Sun-Reporter

Exhibit by Renowned Black Photographer David Johnson Opens at S.F. City Hall
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Education Featured Financial Management Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

President Biden Announces up to $20,000 in Student Loan Relief for Borrowers

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times Lifestyle Media Music National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Television

Nicki Minaj to Receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Perform Live at 2022 VMAs

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Government Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

COMMENTARY: Social Issues May Be Tipping Points in Determining Upcoming Elections

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports Stacy Brown

Dallas Cowboy Greats, Black Press Attend PGA of America’s ‘Housewarming’ at Sprawling New Texas Campus

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Economy Entertainment Featured LA Sentinel Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

VIDEO: Black Money Matters Ep. 4 – Securing The Bag: Connecting Black Business to Major Contracts

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Atlanta Voice Black History Business car review Cars Chicago Citizen Commentary Community Dallas Examiner Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Education Featured HBCU Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Philadelphia Tribune Press Room The Philadelphia Tribune Washington Informer

PRESS ROOM: Chevrolet Awards $165,000 in Scholarships to 2022 HBCU Marketing and Journalism Interns

#NNPA BlackPress Black Voice News Commentary Community Coronavirus COVID-19 Featured Government Health National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

What You Need to Know About California’s New 988 Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Line

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Health Louisiana Weekly National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

WHO wants name change for ‘Monkeypox’ virus, calling it ‘discriminatory and stigmatizing’

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Family Featured Health Jacksonville Free Press Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Yümicare Cares About You

#NNPA BlackPress

Exhibit by Renowned Black Photographer David Johnson Opens at S.F. City Hall

Published

4 days ago

on

From top left: “We Demand” San Francisco City Hall, 1963 (pinterest.com), “Dancing at a Joint,” 1950 (sfgate.com), “Rhythm Records, 1890 Sutter Street,” 1947 (library.ucmerced.edu), “Camille Howard,” 1947 (www.apogeephoto.com), “Boys and Flag,” Hunters Point, 1947 (kqed.org), David Johnson in 2010 (www.wikiwand.com)

By Godfrey Lee

The San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC) Galleries is presenting “David Johnson: In the Zone (1945-1965),” an exhibition that is being displayed through January 6, 2023, at San Francisco City Hall.

It will feature 65 photographic works on loan from UC Berkeley’s Bancroft Library, which houses David Johnson’s vast archive of over 5,000 photographic prints and negatives, according to the SFAC news release.

The exhibition will be on display on the Ground Floor and in the North Light Court, and will be free and open to the public, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., City Hall, located at 1 Dr Carlton B Goodlett Place, is closed on Saturday, Sunday, and legal holidays.

“At this stage in my life, it is truly an honor to have this inaugural retrospective of my life’s work shown in the city’s most iconic building, SF City Hall. The SFAC Galleries’ recognition that my historic point of view remains relevant even in today’s cultural and political landscape deeply warms my heart and gives meaning to the sacrifice it took to achieve it,” said Johnson, who lives in Greenbrae with his wife, Jacqueline Annette Sue.

Johnson was born on Aug. 3, 1926, near Jacksonville, FL. After serving in the Navy during World War II, he moved to San Francisco to study at the California School of Fine Arts (later renamed the San Francisco Art Institute) in its newly formed Photography Department led by renowned photographer Ansel Adams. Johnson was the first Black artist to graduate during what is now known as the program’s “Golden Decade” from 1945 to 1955.

Johnson, 95, is recognized as one of the most important photographers to document the joys and struggles of formative decades in San Francisco’s storied history, focusing his camera on day-to-day life, with special emphasis on the Black community in his Fillmore District neighborhood from 1945 into the 1960s, before redevelopment in the 1970s changed the demographic of the community forever.

He photographed passers-by as well as friends, gathering spots like churches and barbershops, children playing and teens hanging out, dance halls and jazz clubs, and the fight for civil rights.

“David Johnson is a pioneer, not only for his work behind the camera lens, but for his advocacy and leadership,” said Ralph Remington, SFAC’s director of Cultural Affairs. “Thanks to David, we have these beautiful images to look back on and learn from, showing us how far we’ve come, how much has changed and how much more we still have to fight for.”

Johnson opened a photography studio on Divisadero Street in 1949, and worked as a post office clerk, and as a reporter for the Sun Reporter. Johnson was also an organizer and civic leader who worked to unionize postal service workers, co-found UCSF’s Black Caucus, and photograph the March on Washington for the NAACP. He ran for San Francisco County Sheriff and later become a social worker for foster families.

The post Exhibit by Renowned Black Photographer David Johnson Opens at S.F. City Hall first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 120

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com