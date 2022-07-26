fbpx
Brittney Griner: Russian Trial for Cannabis Charges
LIVE! — HE SAID..., HE SAID..., HE SAID...: "THE SCOOP" — FRI. 8.5.22 7PM ET

August 5 | The Conversation with Al McFarlane - Healing Circle

Over 500 Attend Police-Free Event to Reimagine Safety in Oakland

OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?

Brittney Griner: Russian Trial for Cannabis Charges

THE BURTON WIRE — Jonathan Abrams and Tania Gunguli of The New York Times are reporting that the trial is an exercise to convict Griner because there is no presumption of innocence in the Russian judicial system. When charged, you are convicted and sent to trial so prosecutors can present evidence and the defendant can be sentenced. Griner faces 10 years in prison if convicted. ESPN’s T.J. Quinn has reported similar concerns about Griner’s bleak options with this trial and that Griner is being held so Russia can trade her for Russian prisoners being held in prison in the U.S.

WNBA legend Brittney Griner is led into a Russian courtroom to learn of her trial date. (Photo: Google Images)

WNBA Superstar Brittney Griner will stand trial in a Moscow court on cannabis possession charges, nearly 5 months after her arrest at a Russian airport tomorrow. Griner has been held in jail since being detained without an opportunity to speak to the public or for herself.  Russian airport officials claim they found cannabis oil vape cartridges in Griner’s luggage February 17.  Some pundits argue that Briner is a political prisoner as she was taken into custody shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Griner, who plays on Russia’s national team, has lived there part-time for seven years. If Griner knows the laws and hasn’t broken any before, then why would one of basketball’s greatest players do it now, especially in wartime?

In response to a public outcry about Brittney’s case, the U.S. State Department classified the Texas native as “wrongfully detained” by the Russian government in May.”The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is among the highest priorities of the U.S government,” the State Department said.

Social media influencers and international media called out Russia because no one had seen or heard from Griner for weeks after her arrest. Those claims were buoyed by reports from Griner’s wife Cherelle who said it was difficult to contact the two-time Olympic Gold medalist. Cherelle also said Griner is alone and without help or assistance in the Russian jail. Griner’s oldest sister Shekera made a video plea June 10 to bring Griner home, “safely and quickly.”

WNBA legend Brittney Griner is led into a Russian courtroom to learn of her trial date.
(Photo: Google Images)

On July 27, Russian authorities paraded Griner into court wearing handcuffs and shackles to announce the upcoming trial date.

There have been calls for President Biden to step in to try and extricate Griner from the Russian prison. Ben Proudfoot, director of the Academy award-winning shor film, The Queen of Basketball, asked for President Biden to intervene and “Bring Brittney Home,” during his acceptance speech. Griner’s sister Shekera and wife have also asked President Biden to bring Brittney home.

The Burton Wire will be closely following Griner’s trial which starts tomorrow.

This article was written by Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., founder & editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire. Follow Nsenga on Instagram or Twitter @Ntellectual or @TheBurtonWire. 

This article originally appeared in The Burton Wire.

Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D. is an award-winning writer, entrepreneur and professor living her best life with her daughter Kai and fur-son Mr. Miyagi. She is founder and editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire, a news blog covering news of the African Diaspora. Dr. Burton is an expert in the intersection of race, class, gender, sexuality and media related industries. An activist scholar, Nsenga has authored numerous articles on the subject and recently co-edited a book on Black Women’s Mental Health. You can see and hear her on radio, tv and new media waxing poetic about these issues. In her spare time she vacillates between fighting the power and Happy Hour. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectual.

