Just Looking at 2022 Mercedes Benz C300 Sedan

Just Looking at the 2022 Mercedes Benz C300 Sedan before you make an appointment to test drive the C300. Take a walkround and POV test drive with me.

2022 Mercedes Benz C300 Sedan

2.0L In-line 4 Turbo Engine w/Mild Hybrid

255 HP @ 295 lb-ft Torque

9 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Black

Interior Color: Macchiato Beige

23 MPG City, 35 MPG Highway, 27 MPG Combined

MSRP: $49,000.00

Pros

* Very Smooth Ride

* Excellent Sound System

* Responsive Handling

* Good All Around Visibility

* Lots of Fun to Drive

Cons

* None

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

