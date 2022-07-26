AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA
Just Looking at 2022 Mercedes Benz C300 Sedan
Just Looking at the 2022 Mercedes Benz C300 Sedan before you make an appointment to test drive the C300. Take a walkround and POV test drive with me.
2022 Mercedes Benz C300 Sedan
2.0L In-line 4 Turbo Engine w/Mild Hybrid
255 HP @ 295 lb-ft Torque
9 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Black
Interior Color: Macchiato Beige
23 MPG City, 35 MPG Highway, 27 MPG Combined
MSRP: $49,000.00
Pros
* Very Smooth Ride
* Excellent Sound System
* Responsive Handling
* Good All Around Visibility
* Lots of Fun to Drive
Cons
* None
