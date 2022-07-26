fbpx
Just Looking at 2022 Mercedes Benz C300 Sedan
Published

2 weeks ago

on

AutoNetworkTue, July 26, 2022 2:32pm

Just Looking at the 2022 Mercedes Benz C300 Sedan before you make an appointment to test drive the C300. Take a walkround and POV test drive with me.
2022 Mercedes Benz C300 Sedan
2.0L In-line 4 Turbo Engine w/Mild Hybrid
255 HP @ 295 lb-ft Torque
9 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Black
Interior Color: Macchiato Beige
23 MPG City, 35 MPG Highway, 27 MPG Combined
MSRP: $49,000.00

Pros
* Very Smooth Ride
* Excellent Sound System
* Responsive Handling
* Good All Around Visibility
* Lots of Fun to Drive

Cons
* None

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

