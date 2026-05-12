Luxury SUV Interior: Modern Design, Dominant Screen #shorts

Google Analytics is a powerful tool that tracks and analyzes website traffic for informed marketing decisions.

Service URL: policies.google.com (opens in a new window)

Name Description Duration

_gali Used by Google Analytics to determine which links on a page are being clicked 30 seconds

_ga_ ID used to identify users 2 years

_gid ID used to identify users for 24 hours after last activity 24 hours

_gat Used to monitor number of Google Analytics server requests when using Google Tag Manager 1 minute

__utmv Contains custom information set by the web developer via the _setCustomVar method in Google Analytics. This cookie is updated every time new data is sent to the Google Analytics server. 2 years after last activity

__utmx Used to determine whether a user is included in an A / B or Multivariate test. 18 months

_ga ID used to identify users 2 years

_gac_ Contains information related to marketing campaigns of the user. These are shared with Google AdWords / Google Ads when the Google Ads and Google Analytics accounts are linked together. 90 days

__utma ID used to identify users and sessions 2 years after last activity

__utmt Used to monitor number of Google Analytics server requests 10 minutes

__utmb Used to distinguish new sessions and visits. This cookie is set when the GA.js javascript library is loaded and there is no existing __utmb cookie. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to the Google Analytics server. 30 minutes after last activity

__utmc Used only with old Urchin versions of Google Analytics and not with GA.js. Was used to distinguish between new sessions and visits at the end of a session. End of session (browser)