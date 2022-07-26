fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Business Commentary Community Family Featured Food Health Lifestyle News Oakland Post Post News Group

Center for Elders’ Independence Celebrates 40 Years in the Community
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVESTREAM 5.27.2020 1PM ET — #SaveLocalJournalism #7: LEADERS IN THE COMMUNITY

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE - Let It Be Known @ 7:30am ET - Episode 14

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE #LetItBeKnown w/Dr. Derrick Darby @ 7:30am ET - Episode 21

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — #LetItBeKnown — Morning News

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE — LET IT BE KNOWN— MORNING NEWS

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE! — LET IT BE KNOWN, SPECIAL GUEST: MISS ROBBIE MONTGOMERY — THURS. 7.29.21 7:30AM ET

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Commentary Community Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Events Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2022 Genesis GV70 AWD Seat Configuration 360 Video

#NNPA BlackPress

Center for Elders’ Independence Celebrates 40 Years in the Community

Published

2 weeks ago

on

CEI participant Ervin Vinson (left) speaks to - geriatric aide O'Nesha Hogroe (center) and Maria Zamora (right), CEO of CEI.

Senior residents of the East Bay gathered at the Center for Elders’ Independence in San Leandro to celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary on July 12. About 100 participants and executives from CEI were there to celebrate the milestone with dancing, live music, food, trivia, and activities.

“Our organization has grown so much over the last 40 years that now we have more than 1,000 participants taking part in our programs,” CEI President and CEO María Zamora said. “We recognize the great responsibility we have to everyone who take part and our staff does an amazing job of meeting their needs every day.”

CEI’s participants are served through PACE, a personalized healthcare and services program, which allows seniors to receive the care they need, all while continuing to live at home.

“More than 5,000 senior participants and their families have benefited from CEI and PACE during the 40 years we have served the East Bay and we look forward to being able to serve 5,000 more.” Zamora said.

The post Center for Elders’ Independence Celebrates 40 Years in the Community first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 283

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com