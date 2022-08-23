Yümicare Cares About You

fbpx
CEO & Co-Founder Alexander Moore designed Yümicare with this in mind, after seeing his parents struggle to find at-home care for his grandmother. He's worked in healthcare for 20+ years and is joined by Dr. Abhijit Deshmukh, who is a Harvard graduate and local radiation oncologist affiliated with multiple FL hospitals.

Every day in the U.S. 10,000 people turn 65, which will more than double over the next several decades to top 88M people and represent over 20% of the population by 2050.
Jacksonville Free Press Staff Report

According to AARP, 80% of people prefer to avoid facilities and age comfortably in their home. But every day in the U.S. 10,000 people turn 65, which will more than double over the next several decades to top 88M people and represent over 20% of the population by 2050. More people than ever will need help in their home, so now is the time to create systems for this level of care.

CEO & Co-Founder Alexander Moore designed Yümicare with this in mind, after seeing his parents struggle to find at-home care for his grandmother. He’s worked in healthcare for 20+ years and is joined by Dr. Abhijit Deshmukh, who is a Harvard graduate and local radiation oncologist affiliated with multiple FL hospitals.

Benefits for seniors & families

  • Booking is easy. First, an Aging in Place Specialist helps you build a detailed profile, then the Yümicare algorithm matches you to a caregiver by proximity, availability, specialization and psychosocial characteristics. From there the specialists set up interviews, and if all goes well, they set up your caregiving services.
  • Services offered: companionship, errands, transportation, meal preparation, homemaking services, routine household activities and personal care. Importantly, caregivers are trained to prioritize independence and help seniors do tasks together if they can vs. for them.
  • Safety: Yümicare has been accredited with the Better Business Bureau. Caregivers must be 21 years or older, receive a clear background check, have a valid driver’s license and have a clear driving record and proof of car insurance.

Benefits for caregivers

  • Yümicare provides a flexible gig-based community that allows them to earn 60% more than market doing what they love and get paid immediately vs. every two weeks. Additionally, the industry standard caregiver retention rate for caregivers is 31%, but Yümicare’s is 77% and growing.

For more info visit https://www.yumicare.com/

