Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Debate Over Idris Elba’s Therapy Revelation

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

In a recent episode of “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg stirred controversy with her comments regarding actor Idris Elba’s candid admission about seeking therapy. As Parade Magazine first reported, Elba’s revelation came during an appearance on Annie Macmanus’ podcast, “Changes with Annie Macmanus,” where he disclosed his year-long journey in treatment.

“It’s a lot,” Elba told Macmanus. “It’s not because I don’t like myself or anything like that; it’s just because I have some unhealthy habits that have really formed. And I work in an industry that I’m rewarded for those unhealthy habits… I’m rewarded for that. Whether it’s to be selfish or [because] I’m a workaholic. I’m an absolute workaholic, and that isn’t great for life generally.”

While Goldberg’s co-stars on “The View” lauded his openness, she expressed a different perspective. The veteran actress, 67, emphasized her preference for a more uncomplicated life, stating, “I like waking up to kitty cats that say feed me. There’s no fuss, no muss. There’s nobody that says, ‘I can’t come home ’cause I’m busy.’”

Ana Navarro, a View co-host, commended Elba for breaking the silence surrounding men’s mental health. “I think it’s important, though, that he’s talking about seeking therapy; as we know, men get therapy and address mental health issues a lot less than women,” Navarro noted. She further underscored the significance of influential figures like Elba using their platforms to destigmatize the topic.

However, Goldberg disagreed with the sentiment, contending that Elba’s revelation could harm his personal relationships, particularly with his spouse. “I’d be mad as hell at him if I was his wife. Because basically, you’re saying you have to go to therapy to figure out how to come home,” she argued.