Volunteers Needed on the Greenway for MLK Day of Service
Published

3 days ago

on

Photo contributed to Richmond Standard.

By Kathy Chouteau

Urban Tilth welcomes the community to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by improving the Richmond Greenway Trail, Mon., Jan. 16, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 16th Annual MLK Jr. National Day of Service.

Projects that day will include making many improvements along the Richmond Greenway Trail and a memorial for Martin Luther King Jr. Refreshments for volunteers will be served and local speakers, a DJ and children’s activities will be on hand.

A whole host of partners are involved in the event, including Groundwork Richmond, Rich City Rides’ Moving Forward, Hope Worldwide, The Watershed Project, Contra Costa Resource Conservation District, Building Blocks for Kids Richmond, Cal Cameron Institute, Friends of the Richmond Greenway and Pogo Park.

Volunteer time will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and projects will take place along the Richmond Greenway between Second street and 22nd street. Volunteers should go to the project location listed on the sign-up link. From 12 noon-1:00 p.m., there will be time set aside for a Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

To sign up for a volunteer activity, click here or go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094da8ac28aaf4c61-2023#/ and scroll down the page. For more info, contact Arleide Santos of Urban Tilth at greenway@urbantilth.org.

The post Volunteers Needed on the Greenway for MLK Day of Service first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

