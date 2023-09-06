fbpx
Top of September Fashion Finds
US Senator Raphael Warnock joins the Conversation

Live Presents Pearl Cleage

Unlocking the True Value of Home Ownership

The Fight for Fair Housing and Racial Equality in the Twin Cities

Mayor Jacob Frey Discusses DOJ Findings on Minneapolis Police Conduct

WNBA vet and Global Coach Sylvia Crawley Spann talks about life after the game and off the court

Groundbreaking Latina Playwright Karen Zacarías: The Story Behind 'Shane'

Harmony and Equality: Music Festivals and Building Inclusive Communities

Top of September Fashion Finds

Published

5 days ago

on

This week’s found fashion features sparkles, shimmers, poses, and prints.

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 30: Madisin Rian attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images For Armani Beauty )

VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 31: Jonica T. Gibbs attends a red carpet for the movie “Dogman” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 02: Kerry Washington attends Giorgio Armani “One Night In Venice” photocall on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 03: Ava Duvernay attends Miu Miu Women’s Tales Dinner during the 80th Venice International Film Festival at Fondazione Prada on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Miu Miu)

The post Top of September Fashion Finds appeared first on Forward Times.

