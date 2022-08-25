The Elders Institute of Wisdom Honors Clarice Freeman as she Celebrates 102 Years

By Jacqueline Brannon-Giles | Houston Forward Times

How many people do you know who are 102 years old?

At S.H.A.P.E. Community Center, we know one.

Her name is Clarice Freeman, and she had a blessed marriage. Dr. Thomas Freeman, a great man, had a great wife, Clarice Freeman.

Clarice Freeman is honored each time she attends the Elders Institute of Wisdom (EIW) at S.H.A.P.E. Community Center. Her contributions to the conversation in the EIW discussion group are amazing, clear, and loaded with wisdom.

Each week, an elder is featured in a one-page handout, and Mrs. Lana Edwards, one of the editors, is highlighting Clarice Freeman on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Mrs. Edwards, who is a member of the Friends of the African American Library at Gregory School in Fourth Ward, will lead a future celebration to honor Mrs. Clarice Freeman—the musician, educator, and community leader. Mrs. Clarice Freeman has a large collection of historical documents that need to be preserved and archived in the Houston library.

We salute Mrs. Clarice Freeman, and we love her—a woman who knows how to demonstrate love in the Houston community. She has impacted the world in a positive way!

We appreciate Brother DeLoyd Parker for providing the S.H.A.P.E. venue to celebrate outstanding elders in Houston’s community.

