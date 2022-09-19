Tax Rebates Coming in October to Help with Higher Costs Caused by Inflation

Nancy Skinner, State Senator, District 9 issued the following statement on Tuesday, Sept. 13:

Beginning in early October, most California residents will start receiving cash refunds to help respond to the higher costs caused by inflation. California’s Better for Families tax refund program was funded in the 2022-23 state budget and will provide an estimated $9.5 billion in rebates to approximately 17.5 million California families. The refunds are scheduled to start rolling out in October and continue until January.

To receive a refund, you must have completed a 2020 state tax return by Oct. 15, 2021 and have 2020 earnings of no higher than $250,000 as a single filer, or $500,000 as a joint filer. Refund amounts are based on your 2020 tax filing:

2020 Single filers who earned up to $75,000 a year and Joint filers who earned up to $150,000 will receive $350 per taxpayer, plus an additional $350 if they claimed one or more dependents on their 2020 return. Maximum payment is $1,050.

2020 Single filers who earned $75,001 to $125,000 and Joint filers who earned $150,001 to $250,000 will receive $250 per taxpayer, plus an additional $250 if they claimed one or more dependents on their 2020 return. Maximum payment is $750.

2020 Single filers who earned $125,001 to $250,000 and Joint filers who earned $250,001 to $500,000 will receive $200 per taxpayer, plus an additional $200 if they claimed one or more dependents on their 2020 return. Maximum payment is $600.

To calculate how much you will receive, based on your 2020 tax return, click here.

If you filed your 2020 tax return electronically and received a refund by direct deposit, then your Better for Families tax refund will be made via direct deposit. If you mailed in your return, or do not have direct deposit set up with the Franchise Tax Board, you will receive your rebate through a debit card mailed to your home address.

California’s 2022-23 state budget contained additional financial relief for vulnerable Californians, including an increase in the grant amount for SSI/SSP recipients beginning Jan. 1, 2023 and an increase in the grant amount to families participating in the CalWORKS program.

As chair of the state Senate Budget Committee, it was my honor to work on this year’s broad-based financial relief programs. Please see my previous e-newsletters on other major budget actions this year, including record investments in education, unprecedented support for health care and reproductive services, and billions in additional funding to address our housing and homelessness crises.

