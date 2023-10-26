Connect with us

Season 4, Episode 29 - Wealth, Health, Scholarships, Africa
Season 4, Episode 29 – Wealth, Health, Scholarships, Africa

WASHINGTON INFORMER — Join Let’s Talk on WIN-TV, Friday, October 27th at noon as we focus on Black empowerment, African-American health, wealth, education, and issues related to the African diaspora. The President and CEO of the Black Wealth Summit will be with us to talk about the event he is hosting to promote the prosperity of Black people

Join Let’s Talk on WIN-TV, Friday, October 27th at noon as we focus on Black empowerment, African-American health, wealth, education, and issues related to the African diaspora. The President and CEO of the Black Wealth Summit will be with us to talk about the event he is hosting to promote the prosperity of Black people. The Chair of the Department of African Studies at Howard University will be joining. We will host the organizers of Dancing with the Scholars, whose aim is to help students go to college. A non-profit organization fostering African-American health will be our guest. Our lifestyle reporter will talk to a dancer recognized internationally as a tradition-bearer of Black American Social Dance.

