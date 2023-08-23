fbpx
Connect with us

Commentary Community Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room Stacy Brown

Revived Lawsuits Allege Michael Jackson’s Sexual Abuse
Advertisement

Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

NNPA President Launches Daily Radio Commentary Show in Partnership with USBC Radio Network

Commentary Community Crime Featured Government HBCU Lauren Victoria Burke Law NAACP National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

Three Black People Murdered in Jacksonville at the Hands of a White Supremacist with an AK-47

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Historic March on Washington Anniversary Commemorated with Calls for Continued Civil Rights Struggle

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Chicago Chicago Defender Commentary Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

COLUMN: Juxtaposition: Kamala Harris’s ‘Everytown’ Speech and the Racial Dynamics of Gun Violence

Commentary Community Crime Featured Law Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

Donald Trump Booked in Georgia; Mugshot Publicly Released

Commentary Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Sports Stacy Brown

Sha’Carrie Richardson Completes Comeback with 100-Meter Victory at World Championships

Commentary Community Crime Featured Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Press Room

Trump Agrees to $200K Bond in Georgia Election Interference Case

Black History Commentary Community Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

White House Black Press Champion Erica Loewe Takes on New Leadership Role in Biden-Harris Administration

Black History Commentary Community Education Featured National News NNPA Op-Ed Press Room

OP-ED: Building Democracy 60 Years After the March on Washington

Commentary

Revived Lawsuits Allege Michael Jackson’s Sexual Abuse

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Robson and Safechuck alleged the abuse occurred when they were minors and under Jackson’s care. Lower courts previously denied the men’s attempts to sue Jackson, but a recent change to California law provided them another opportunity to seek redress.

Published

1 week ago

on

The late Michael Jackson
The late Michael Jackson

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

A three-judge panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal resuscitated the lawsuits of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two men who have maintained that the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, sexually abused them during their youth. The appeals court’s decision will allow the men to sue Jackson’s companies for what they said was their role in the superstar’s repeated abuse of them. In the gut-wrenching documentary “Leaving Neverland, which aired on HBO in 2019, Robson and Safechuck detailed their interactions with Jackson. Central to the appeal court’s decision was the notion that the corporations owned by Jackson, namely MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc., had a responsibility to protect Robson and Safechuck from Jackson.

Robson and Safechuck alleged the abuse occurred when they were minors and under Jackson’s care. Lower courts previously denied the men’s attempts to sue Jackson, but a recent change to California law provided them another opportunity to seek redress. The court determined that the companies’ sole ownership by the person under investigation did not exempt them from their obligation to protect minors from harm. “It would be perverse to find no duty based on the corporate defendant having only one shareholder. And so, we reverse the judgments entered for the corporations,” the justices wrote. Justice John Shepard Wiley Jr. concurred that the corporations were entirely under Jackson’s control, making them solely responsible for civil liability.

Wiley emphasized that Jackson had a duty of care towards Robson and Safechuck. “So did Jackson’s marionettes, because Jackson’s fingers held every string,” he said, adding, “These corporations could have taken cost-effective steps to reduce the risk of harm.” “Every American deserves to have their day in court and Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck are no exception,” investigative journalist Diane Dimond stated.

“I believe these two young men should have their complaints heard by an impartial court and not be simply dismissed and slandered by a legion of fanatics who know none of the facts about their cases.” Dimond counted as the first journalist to highlight accusations against Jackson. She later chronicled the singer’s life in the book, “Be Careful Who You Love: Inside the Michael Jackson Case.”  She noted that Jackson called Safechuck and Robson “his special friends,” and both worked for Jackson and his entertainment company.

“If the Catholic Church was held legally responsible for sex crimes committed by their priests, if Michigan State University was held responsible for the sex crimes of their employee Dr. Larry Nassar, doesn’t it follow that Jackson’s MJJ Productions company be held responsible as well?” Dimond stated. She affirmed that “having been seeped in the Michael Jackson story for decades I can unequivocally say the Robson and Safechuck complaints don’t come in a vacuum. There have been multiple similar allegations of child sexual abuse by Michael Jackson in the past. Some the public has heard of and some they haven’t. The world has already seen some of Robson and Safechuck’s evidence as presented in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.” Now it’s time for the court of law to see all the evidence and decide what is justice in this case.

In his claim, Robson, now a choreographer and director, says Jackson abused him when he was 7 to 14.  When he was 5, Robson met Jackson at a dance competition.  After that, he danced in his music videos and was included on an album. The lawsuit insists that the abuse started in 1990, when Jackson asked Robson and his family to stay at his Neverland Ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley in California.  The suit asserts that Robson and Jackson slept in the same bed and touched each other’s private parts.  Over the next seven years, they did sexual things like masturbation and oral sex, and employees of MJJ Productions saw the abuse, and they made sure that Jackson was alone with Robson and other children. Safechuck claims he was among many kids who fell for the companies’ “child sexual abuse procurement and facilitation organization.”

According to his lawsuit, a then-8-year-old Safechuck met Jackson while working on a Pepsi ad in late 1986 or early 1987. After that, Safechuck started dancing for Jackson. Before he died in 2009, Jackson settled at least three claims of child sex abuse for millions of dollars. However, a jury in Santa Maria, Calif. 2005 found the star not guilty of 14 counts of child sex abuse, conspiracy, and other charges following a trial in which another young boy accused him of abuse. Jackson had always maintained his innocence. “We are pleased but not surprised that the appellate court overturned the previous rulings,” Safechuck and Robson’s attorney Vince Finaldi stated. “The previous wrong rulings were against California law and would have set a dangerous precedent that endangered children throughout the state and country. We eagerly look forward to a trial on the merits.”

Post Views: 339

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com