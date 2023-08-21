fbpx
Put YOur Butt In Seat…Pilot or Co-Pilot
#NNPA BlackPress

Put YOur Butt In Seat…Pilot or Co-Pilot

From its jaw-dropping exterior design to its comfortable and tech-savvy interior, this vehicle strikes the perfect balance between luxury and performance. With its multiple driving modes, responsive handling, and advanced safety features, the TONALE VELOCE EAWD is ready to captivate your senses and reignite your passion for the road.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

