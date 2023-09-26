Connect with us

Latest Auto News and Car Reviews - AutoNetwork Reports 413
Published

12 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkMon, September 25, 2023 8:09pm

Latest Auto News and Car Reviews – AutoNetwork Reports 413. Enjoy the show.
We discuss the Detroit Auto Show, Car Reviews, Electrified MINI, Outlander Safety Awards, Grand Cherokee Ad Campaign, Hellcat SRT,, and much more. Enjoy the show. #AutoNetworkReports #AutoTalkShow

Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not. Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars and discuss the latest auto news.

Car Reviews:
Visit the website of the panelists for full reviews.
Dawn – Civic Type R
Teia – Grand Cherokee
Dave – Tonale
Me – Corsair AWD

Show Panelists: Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com
Teia Collier – #DSMDrive
Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick

The auto talk show, #AutoNetworkReports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}
Like us and share, https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork, on Facebook.
Our panel of well-known automotive influencers helps you better understand the auto industry. We review press cars from the car companies and announce any auto recalls. Find out why we would buy the new car reviewed or not.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

