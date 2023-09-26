Unlocking the Ultimate in Luxury: The 2024 Mercedes Benz GLS 580 4MATIC Review Walkaround and POV test drive. Ready to dive into the realm of futuristic luxury SUVs? Strap in, because today I’m taking an in-depth look at the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 4MATIC. Wrapped in an alluring Emerald Green Metallic exterior and a luxuriously inviting Catalana Beige interior, this SUV is a rolling masterpiece that showcases the epitome of Mercedes-Benz’s engineering and design innovation.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 4.0L V8 Biturbo Mild Hybrid engine boasting a mind-blowing 510 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. Married to a 9-speed automatic transmission, this powertrain doesn’t just offer brute force; it also adds a dash of efficiency with its mild-hybrid system. The multiple driving modes are the icing on the cake, giving you the adaptability you need, whether you’re zooming down the freeway or tackling rugged terrains.

Let’s touch on comfort, where this GLS 580 steals the limelight like a Hollywood star on the red carpet. Picture yourself sinking into power-adjustable 2nd and 3rd-row seats that come with rapid-heating functionality for those chilly mornings. Oh, and did we mention massaging seats? Yes, both front and rear! The ride is so smooth, thanks to the AIRMATIC air suspension, it’s like gliding on air. But that’s not all—expect your comfort to reach new heights with heated armrests and door panels.

Handling for an SUV this large is astonishingly graceful, making tight turns and high-speed cruising feel like a walk in the park. Credit goes to the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system and the sophisticated air suspension for this agility. And when it comes to safety, this SUV is a fortress on wheels. With features like Active Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Assist, you’re enveloped in a safety bubble that rivals Fort Knox.

Of course, every rose has its thorns. In the case of the GLS 580, it’s the gas mileage—a modest 14 mpg in the city and 20 mpg on the highway. Plus, the 3rd-row seating, though power-adjustable, might feel a tad cramped for full-sized adults.

So, is the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 4MATIC worth its eye-popping MSRP of $123,400? If you’re after a symphony of luxury, performance, and high-end safety tech, then absolutely yes! You’re not just buying a vehicle; you’re investing in an unparalleled driving experience that few SUVs can match.

In summary, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580 4MATIC is a compelling offering for those willing to shell out for the ultimate luxury SUV driving. If you’re all about making bold statements while enjoying lavish comforts and unparalleled safety, your search ends here. This is your dream ride, waiting for you to take the wheel! Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

