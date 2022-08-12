IN MEMORIAM: Actress Anne Heche, 53, ‘Brain Dead’

fbpx
#NNPA BlackPress

NNPA NEWSWIRE — A family representative conveyed to the website TMZ that life support machines are keeping Heche’s heart beating so her loved ones can preserve her organs for donation.

Actress Anne Heche at NBCUniversal's 2014 Summer TCA Tour on July 14, 2014
By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
Actress Anne Heche has succumbed to injuries she suffered from a horrific car accident, her representatives confirmed to the celebrity website TMZ.

The representative told the website that life support machines are keeping Heche’s heart beating so her loved ones can preserve her organs for donation.

Medical professionals rushed Heche to the hospital earlier this week after she allegedly crashed her car into a home.

Reportedly, she suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and never regained consciousness.

Heche, 53, is counted among Hollywood’s most successful actresses.

She began her career as “Marley Love” on the daytime Emmy-winning soap opera “Another World.”

She starred on the big screen in “Donnie Brasco,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” “Psycho,” and “Wag the Dog,” among many other feature films.

According to TMZ, Heche famously dated Ellen DeGeneres before a highly publicized split in 2000.

She married cameraman Coleman Laffoon, whom she met on Ellen’s stand-up comedy tour.

Heche had a child with Laffoon, but their marriage ended in divorce. Her next relationship was with her “Men in Trees” costar, James Tupper, with whom she had her second child. They split in 2018 after ten years together.

