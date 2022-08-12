I didn’t know Electrify America’s charging station had low and fast charging ports.

Kia does not provide a home charging cable with the 2022 EV6 Wind AWD so I went to a public charging station, Electrify America. Met a couple of interesting EV drivers charging so they can continue to their destinations in other states. The charging time for full charge kept changing as it got closer to full charge. I stopped at 98%. Stay tuned for the walk-around and POV test drive of this 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD.

