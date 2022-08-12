fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

I didn’t know Electrify America’s charging station had low and fast charging ports.
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

Conversations w/ Al McFarlane

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

LIVE - Let It Be Known @ 7:30am ET - Episode 7

#NNPA BlackPress

I didn’t know Electrify America’s charging station had low and fast charging ports.

Published

2 days ago

on

AutoNetworkFri, August 12, 2022 3:00pm

Kia does not provide a home charging cable with the 2022 EV6 Wind AWD so I went to a public charging station, Electrify America. Met a couple of interesting EV drivers charging so they can continue to their destinations in other states. The charging time for full charge kept changing as it got closer to full charge. I stopped at 98%. Stay tuned for the walk-around and POV test drive of this 2022 Kia EV6 Wind AWD.

#carreview #videocarreview #2022GenesisGV70AWD #autonetwork.com #autonetwork #walkaround #detailedwalkaround #walkaround #povtestdrive #newcarreviews #newcarproductintroductions #autotalkshow #cartalkshow #atlantagenesis #carbuyingservice #autoservicecoupons #carreviews #africanamericancarreviewer

Subscribe to our channel for more videos.
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/ – Join Our Car Buying Service if you live in Atlanta.

Post Views: 25

Related Topics:

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com