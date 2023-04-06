fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Oakland Post Post News Group racism

Frederick Douglas Reese, Civil Rights Icon
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Mass Shooting at Louisville Bank Heightens Gun Control Issue

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Republicans Feeling Heat in Tennessee as Councils Poised to Re-Seat Ousted Legislators

#NNPA BlackPress Business Commentary Community Education Featured Financial Management HBCU Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room

PRESS ROOM: Registration Open for 5th Annual Moguls in the Making HBCU Student Pitch Competition

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Dallas Weekly Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology

Keyven Lewis Has Innovated with CMIT Solutions

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Education Featured Financial Management HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room Texas Metro News

UNT Dallas Partners with Texas Capital Bank to Diversify Banking Talent Pool

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Economy Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

SURVEY: Black Professionals’ Ability to Focus Disproportionately Affected by Rising Cost of Living, Health Concerns

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Walkaround and POV Drive

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Mazda CX-90 Turbo S Crossing the Golden Gate Bridge

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

How To Set Up The Nav System for 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Drive

#NNPA BlackPress

Frederick Douglas Reese, Civil Rights Icon

Published

4 days ago

on

Reese was born in Selma and rose to national prominence as a civil rights leader after the city’s Bloody Sunday, the 1965 march during which 600 people were attacked on the Edmund Pettus Bridge by club-wielding state troopers wearing gas masks.

By Tamara Shiloh

Throughout Selma, Ala., there are streets named Frederick D. Reese Parkway and F.D. Reese. In March of each year, the city hosts F.D. Reese Day. Yet the name Frederick Douglas Reese (1929 – 2018) is not widely known and doesn’t have its own chapter in history books.

Reese was born in Selma and rose to national prominence as a civil rights leader after the city’s Bloody Sunday, the 1965 march during which 600 people were attacked on the Edmund Pettus Bridge by club-wielding state troopers wearing gas masks.

Later that day, marchers gathered at Brown Chapel AME Church. Reese recalled: “I had prayer. I had scripture. While in the sanctuary, the telephone rang … it was Dr. King … he said that he would invite ministers to Selma who would come to lend their assistance to the people of Selma.”

While in the sanctuary, Reese continued, “a group had chartered a plane from New Jersey, had flown to Montgomery and got a bus, came to Selma, walked in that church that night, and said ‘we have seen on the television screen what happened across that bridge today, and we have come to lend our bodies and our assistance to the people of Selma.”

“That was one of the most exhilarating and inspiring moments of that day,” he said. And those moments would change Reese’s life.

On March 21 of that same year, Reese would embark on a 50-mile march, from Selma to Montgomery, hand in hand with King. His front-row presence made him a symbol of the civil rights movement, and his impact reached beyond Selma.

Reese was determined to see that all people would have the right to vote. This led him to inspiring teachers from Selma’s Clark Elementary School to stand on the steps of the Dallas County Courthouse. No teachers were allowed to register to vote that day, but the involvement of more than 100 Black teachers “ignited a spark” in the movement.

“The teachers’ march really excited other people who had taken somewhat of a backseat so to speak,” Reese, in 2015, told The Selma Times-Journal.

Reese’s work throughout the movement was not without accomplishment. It led to the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and later catapulted his leadership role in Selma, where he served on the city council for a dozen years. He also ran for mayor.

Alabama State University President Quinton T. Ross Jr. described Reese as “a giant of a man” and a “man of great courage who dared to take a stand against institutionalized racism and segregation in Selma, and by so doing, helped win the right to vote for all of the nation’s African American citizens.”

Learn more about Reese’s front-row presence and how he became a symbol of and leader in the civil rights movement in Kathy M. Walters and Frederick D. Reese’s “Selma’s Self-Sacrifice.” This reading reaches beyond Selma, offering a true testimony of how the movement was affected by history, culture, and society

The post Frederick Douglas Reese, Civil Rights Icon first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 84

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com